Taylor Sheridan Describes ‘Tulsa King’ as a Mobster ‘Comedy of Errors’

As the premiere of Tulsa King quickly approaches, we’re getting another behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the show. Several cast members, including Sylvester Stallone, sat down and talked about the new Paramount series for a short video. Taylor Sheridan, who created a new element of his universe, was also part of the group. Check out the full video below.

“I actually wanted to work with Sylvester Stallone for a while,” he said of the Tulsa King star. “This was an idea I had. A gangster being sent from New York to middle America to establish the mob in that area. What an absurd comedy of errors that would be.”

The clip then transitions to Sylvester Stallone in a cab upon arriving to town. He asks the driver what crew runs things in town.

“Ain’t no crew here, man,” the driver says. “You’re in the middle of nowhere!”

“Terence [Winter, co-creator] is someone whose work that I’ve admired,” Taylor Sheridan continued. “And I felt like he had a real keen understanding of this world and would appreciate a real fresh look at it.”

Terence Winter agreed with the sentiment.

“Everybody responds to the mob genre,” he said. “Taking that idea and those characters and placing them in a place where you’ve never encountered them…it might as well be another planet.”

The show looks incredible. In the clips shown in the video, Tulsa King hits every mark that Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter are aiming for. And it’s perfectly set up to be an instant smash. The show debuts on November 13 right after the debut of season five of Yellowstone.

‘Tulsa King’ is a Perfect Addition to the Taylor Sheridan Universe

If you aren’t up to speed on the upcoming show, here’s the synopsis from Paramount.

“Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi [Stallone] just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.”

We got our first actual trailer for Tulsa King earlier this month. If you aren’t familiar with Terence Winter’s work, maybe you’ll remember a couple of projects called The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street. While Taylor Sheridan will certainly maintain much of the creative input, Winter will be the showrunner for the new series. The show will air on Paramount+ and all episodes will be available to stream after they air.