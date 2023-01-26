Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Adds ‘House of Cards’ Star to Cast

Veteran actor Michael Kelly has been added to an already stacked cast in Taylor Sheridan‘s forthcoming series Lioness. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly is set to portray the character of CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield. The Paramount+ show is based on a real-life CIA program. The series focuses on Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a “rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Zoe Saldaña, who also serves as an executive producer, leads the cast. Earlier this month, it was announced that Nicole Kidman would also appear and serve as a producer on the project. Morgan Freeman also recently joined the cast along with frequent Sheridan collaborator, LaMonica Garrett.

Joe, the leader of the Lioness program and station chief is portrayed by Saldaña. Her role consists of training, managing, and guiding all undercover female agents under her command. Nicole Kidman will portray the part of Kaitlyn Meade, a distinguished CIA senior supervisor who has spent her life operating in political circles and must maintain equilibrium as one of few women at the peak of intelligence. Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman is set to take on the role of Edwin Mullins, America’s Secretary of State.

‘Lioness’ is another feather in the cap of franchise builder Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Sheridan has become a franchise builder that audiences continue to resonate with. Add Lioness to Sheridan’s extensive slate of Paramount+ creations, which include 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and 1923. He also has the upcoming series, Bass Reeves and Land Man.

Kelly is familiar with portraying a highly esteemed political role on camera, as evidenced by his four consecutive Emmy-nominated character Doug Stamper, previous White House chief of staff on Netflix’s popular show House of Cards. After his participation in House of Cards, Kelly went on to co-star in the highly acclaimed miniseries The Comey Rule and produced and starred in John Hyams’ All Square. Currently, he plays a leading role alongside John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce on Amazon’s Jack Ryan.

Having amassed credits from a collection of TV and film roles over two decades, his portfolio includes standout projects such as The Secret in Their Eyes, Everest, The Long Road Home, and Taboo. Other notable titles on his CV are Black Mirror, The Shield, Law & Order, and Third Watch.

Many horror fans will recognize Michael Kelly for his role in the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. Kelly played CJ, an antagonistic security guard of a mall that becomes a refuge for survivors of a zombie outbreak.

Lioness has no official release date set but is anticipated to drop sometime in 2023.