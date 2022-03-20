Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Paramount+ Spy Series ‘Lioness’ Adds a New Co-Star

Taylor Sheridan, the hardest working man at Paramount+, has a new spy series called “Lioness” with a new co-star on the horizon.

The “Yellowstone” co-creator’s new show already has Zoe Saldaña and now Netflix star Laysla De Oliveria. The series is in pre-production with De Oliveria playing Cruz Manuelos.

The 30-year-old De Oliveria currently plays Echo/Dodge in the Netflix series “Locke & Key.”

The Taylor Sheridan series will start production in June, and there are few other details out in the open yet.

The “Lioness” show is the brainchild of Sheridan. The show premise involves the women in a real-life CIA-program show.

Collider reports the show will center on De Oliveria. She’ll play a Marine who goes from being one of the best and brightest soldiers to working in the Lioness Engagement Team. She’ll help the program compete against a terrorist organization as a determined recruit.

Saldaña will play Joe, a commander of the program. The show’s description of her has her using leadership qualities to push them through tough training and scheduling. At the same time, she shows care and emotion toward them.

The Collider article says this spy drama is a different take, centering on women in an “otherwise male dominated genre.”

Tom Brady A ‘Lioness’ Showrunner?

There’s quite some star power behind this action-packed Taylor Sheridan series.

Collider mentioned that recently un-retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady will executive produce the show and serve as a showrunner. There’s no word about the Taylor Sheridan series production schedule and if it will conflict with his team’s NFL schedule.

Brady has some previous experience as an executive producer. He performed the job while acting in the ESPN Original Series “Man In The Arena.” That show featured Brady’s life as an NFL Player. Brady also worked on the Audience Network’s “Religion of Sports” series. According to IMDb, he’s also got an Untitled Tom Brady Production teed up in the future. Don’t forget that the five-time Super Bowl MVP has acted a few times for good measure.

Co-star Saldaña will also work as an executive producer with Nicole Kidman. Yes, Mrs. Keith Urban’s Blossom Films production company is backing the project.

Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Sheridan stalwart Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, and series co-creator Jill Wagner are also working on the production.

‘Lioness’ Star Finding Lots of Success

The Canadian native with Brazilian roots is a hot commodity with her Netflix show, now in its third season. She stars as Dodge, a demonic entity constantly challenging the leading characters.

The show comes from Joe Hill (Stephen King’s son) and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book series.

Other movies from her recent past are “Guest of Honour,” “In The Tall Grass,” “Acquainted,” and sci-fi movie “Needle in a Timestack.”

She also had roles in USA Network’s “Nikita” and “Yellowstone” actress Piper Perabo series “Covert Affairs.”