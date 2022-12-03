Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Eras Presale Fiasco

Taylor Swift fans are more than fed up. Now, it seems like swifites are seeking their revenge after many of them waited hours or simply left empty-handed after they tried to get tickets for Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

According to reports, fans are now taking legal action against Ticketmaster for their part in botching last month’s presale. Now, nearly 30 Swift fans are suing the company for restitution for “allowing bots and scalpers to royally screw up the November 15 presale event.”

During the fiasco, millions of Swift’s loyal fans could not buy tickets to the show during the Verified Fan presale. Before, fans waited in a digital queue for hours, trying to snag at least one ticket to her highly-anticipated show next year. Then, things went from bad to worse when the site was plagued with technical issues, leaving the majority of waiting fans unable to claim even one ticket. As a result, the company canceled the public on-sale event, despite the ire of fans.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, fans either didn’t receive a verified code or were sent “malfunctioning codes.” In the new lawsuit, fans allege the company of fraud, fixing prices, and antitrust violations. In addition, the suit reveals it’s investigating the parent company, Live Nation.

The suit also accuses the company of acting with “intentional deception.” It also alleges Ticketmaster was “eager to allow” scalpers access to the presale event, thus collecting additional fees. Fans also say Ticketmaster holds a monopoly in the ticketing industry.

Tennessee Attorney General, U.S. Rep. also going after Ticketmaster for mishandling tickets sales

Additionally, fans are going after Ticketmaster for “ill-gotten gains” they received during the presale. As a result, they’re asking an L.A. court to fine the company $2500 per violation.

The new lawsuit is hardly the first case brought against Ticketmaster. Last month alone, the U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into Live Nation on allegations related to abuse of power. The open investigation seeks to rule out whether Live Nation holds a monopoly that began long before the ticket catastrophe.

Currently, Jonathan Skrmetti, Tennessee Attorney General, and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell have also inquired into the company, going so far as to demand a reason why tickets skyrocketed.

The current Presidential administration has announced it wants to end the process of “convenience fees” not being revealed to customers.

As for Taylor Swift, she released her own statement about the debacle, condemning the actions of Ticketmaster.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote in an official statement.

She added: “I’m not going going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”