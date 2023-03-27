Ted Nugent’s Comments About Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Go Viral

Rocker-turned-Republican Ted Nugent took the stage at Donald Trump’s latest rally, calling Ukrainian pop-star-turned-President Volodymyr Zelensky a “homosexual weirdo.”

Nugent appeared at the Waco, TX, rally as one of the afternoon’s first speakers. After a few choice words regarding the Biden administration’s spending decisions, many of which have led to staggering inflation, Nugent began ripping into the administration’s decision to exit Afghanistan.

Next, he took aim at the Ukrainian proxy war, saying he didn’t sign off on the government sending billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine amid their ongoing war with Russia.

“I want my money back! I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine to some homosexual weirdo. So I want my money back! I want my freedom back!” Nugent declared to the packed house.

He went on to tell the crowd they should write this down … adding, “Men don’t give me my rights, God gives my rights,” he said to cheers.

Uncle Ted also touched on abortion, securing the border, on a few other common Republican talking points. He even strummed his guitar to get the crowd more fired up before Trump arrived.

President Trump is about to go "wheels up" on his way to Waco 👍 pic.twitter.com/g9v70nFnGd — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 25, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also made appearances in support of the former President. Lately, they’ve been speaking out against potential, looming misdemeanor charges leaked by the Manhattan DA’s office. The state of New York has yet to bring forward any charges, but Republicans have labeled the threat as political prosecution.

As for Zelensky, he is officially married to a woman. But videos of him as a young actor and niche model have surfaced, in which the now-President of Ukraine appeared in risqué music videos. When Nugent’s comments began going viral online, he doubled down.

I didn't call him a homosexual weirdo he is a homosexual weirdo￼https://t.co/SBF04USkDc — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) March 26, 2023

Ted Nugent saw the economic pitfalls of this country coming over a decade ago

The “Stranglehold” singer really began ramping up his political expressionism toward the end of the Obama era, when politics began gripping the nation in a way yet unseen. In 2013, when the city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy, Nugent exclaimed that he was “shattered but not at all surprised.” Detroit’s filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy quickly rose to the largest such municipal case in U.S. history.

He told TMZ in a street interview then, “Liberal democrats took hold of the greatest, most productive city on earth and turned it into a bloodsucker excuse-making hell. Liberals seem to think that what Mugabe did to destroy the breadbasket of Africa in Zimbabwe is somehow a desirable model.”

Regardless of your personal politics, Nugent is certainly right about leadership: the last Republican mayor officially left office in Detroit back in 1962.

Nugent added, “If allowed to continue, our President will do the same to the whole country. Heartbreaking and tragic.”