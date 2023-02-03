‘Terminal List’ Prequel Starring Taylor Kitsch in the Works

Days after Amazon announced The Terminal List is officially returning for a second season, the news surfaced that the streaming service is also working on a prequel to the hit series.

TVLine reports that Taylor Kitsch will be starring in The Terminal List prequel. Although it is still untitled, the new series will also have Kitsch executive producing alongside the original show’s creator David DiGillo.

In a new statement, Kitsch’s The Terminal List co-star Chris Pratt announced the news about the show’s second season renewal. “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first,” Pratt stated. “And I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Pratt also confirmed Kitsch’s Ben Edwards will appear in The Terminal List spinoff. “[It] will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative,” Pratt continued. “And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series!”

Pratt went on to add that the untitled spinoff series will be as “thrilling and engaging” as The Terminal List. “Stay tuned for more updates and we can’t wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

Kitsch also spoke out about the future of his The Terminal List character. “The band is back together,” he declared in an Instagram post. “I wanna tip the hat to this whole community that took it upon themselves to make this show was it is… what’s it’s become… I love the world Jack Carr has created, and to bring ‘Ben’ back is an honor.”

‘The Terminal List’ Stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch Discuss the ‘Authenticity’ of the Military Series

While speaking to Collider last summer, Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch opened up about the “authenticity” of The Terminal List.

“To be able to make a show that when the spec ops community watches it, they don’t find anything wrong with it, was our intention,” Pratt explained. “Now, whether or not we accomplished that, I don’t know, but it certainly will not be for lack of effort.”

Also speaking about working with military personnel on The Terminal List, Kitsch said that the cast and crew have a deep respect for those who serve as well as what they do and go through. “The beauty of these guys is that they come in all shapes and sizes and personalities. Ben is one of those guys. He’s a surfer, and he’s a guy you’re gonna walk by on the street and not have a clue of what he’s actually capable of doing. That was a lot of fun to play.”