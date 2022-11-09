‘Terminal List’ Star Chris Pratt Slams California’s ‘Gradual Decline Into Pain and Utter Disarray’

Terminal List Chris Pratt is backing billionaire Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.

In the past, the actor has made it a point to keep his political opinions to himself. But ahead of this year’s election, he decided that too much was riding on the state of his hometown. So he took to his Instagram stories and explained why he supports the candidate.

“I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years. It’s been great to me,” he wrote. “In that time I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

“I don’t normally support political candidates.” Chris Pratt continued. “But in this election, there’s too much to lose. If you’re an LA voter, I urge you to vote for @rickcarusola. He’s a builder. He knows how to get s–t done. He’s the guy for our city. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor.”

Caruso has switched his part affiliations between republican and “decline to state” several times during his career, according to the LA Times. But he is currently registered with “no party preference.”

The candidate has been long involved in LA politics. He was once a president of the Los Angeles Police Commission. And in 1985, he also served as a commissioner for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power under Mayor Tom Bradley.

Chris Pratt and Several Other Celebrities are Endorsing Rick Caruso

This week, several high-caliber Los Angeles-based celebrities have endorsed Caruso. American Idol judge Katy Perry shared her sentiment on Instagram yesterday by writing, “I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso.”

Chris Pratt’s mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, also posted support for the real estate mogul on social media.

This race is super tight and every vote matters. If you want Los Angeles to be different than it is today, the choice is clear with @RickCarusoLA. Change is critical to the city’s future. It’s up to us – let’s go! https://t.co/bJ9GSHxhVi — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 4, 2022

Even Elon Musk, who lives in Texas, tweeted an endorsement for the candidate back in June.

“Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor,” he wrote. “He’s awesome.”

Rick Caruso is battling Congresswoman Karen Bass in today’s midterm. Bass is currently serving her sixth term representing the 37th Congressional District. The candidate who wins will replace the sitting termed-out Mayor Eric Garcetti.