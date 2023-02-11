’Terminal List’s Chris Pratt & His Wife Hope to Raise Kids ‘With Good Values and Faith’

Less than a year after welcoming her second child with Terminal List star Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about how she and the actor are raising their kids.

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katherine stated that she and Pratt want to raise their children the exact way her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, did for her siblings.

“For my husband [Chris Pratt] and I, it’s really important to be able to just instill that sense of family and the importance around family,” Schwarzenegger explained. “And also giving them privacy and just being able to raise them with good values and faith and family is really important.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt share daughters Lyla and Eloise. Chris Pratt also has his son Jack with ex-wife and actress Anna Paris. While speaking about having two children under two, Katherine describes that experience as being interesting and fun.

“Unless they wake up in the middle of the night at the same time,” she joked. It’s really special because my girls are the same age difference as my sister Christina and I, so it’s like bringing out all the old clothes, matching them, doing everything just like my sister and I had it.”

Katherine went on to add that her mother saved everything from her and her siblings’ childhood. That includes matching outfits, toys, and books. “So I’m literally recreating all of these pictures with my two girls.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Describes the Biggest Change She’s Had Since Having Two Children With Chris Pratt

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed the biggest change she has experienced since having children with Chris Pratt.

“I think that to me the biggest adjustment has been just the sleep factor,” Schwarzenegger explained. “I feel like everybody always tells me that the jump from one to two children is the biggest.”

However, Katherine said that she didn’t really like there was more commotion going on or more activities. This may have been due to her being raised in a large family. However, it’s the middle of the night wakings that are the biggest changes for her.

Also speaking about her oldest daughter Lyla and how she’s a loving and caring sister, Katherine said, “She is just so excited about her all the time, wants to be with her, wants to squeeze her, wants to hug her, help her. Just the two of them are just so sweet together.”

The bond between her daughters is what inspired her new children’s book Good Night, Sister. The book is about the importance of a sisterly bond. “It’s really special to be coming out with something that talks about the importance of sisterhood,” she explained. “And just the importance of that relationship.”