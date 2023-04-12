‘The Continental’ Trailer Promises Plenty of ‘John Wick’ Action, But No Sign of Mel Gibson

John Wick fans won’t have to wait long for more assassin action. The Wick universe comes to the small screen soon with The Continental, a three-part limited series developed for Peacock which details the rise of the infamous hitman hotel.

Set roughly 40 years prior to the onset of the theatrical events, The Continental promises on in-depth look at the origins of the ‘neutral’ hotel where assassins must play nice — or at least are supposed to.

Peacock recently released a trailer for the new show, which has big shoes to fill after the fourth installment of the Wick franchise just shattered box office expectations. Notably missing from the trailer is Mel Gibson, who makes his first starring turn in a television series since 2004’s Complete Savages.

Gibson, a once-Hollywood superstar who became a somewhat controversial figure due to public comments he made years ago, has continued to quietly produce some of entertainment’s top work. In this new show, fully titled The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Gibson plays a character named Cormac; though the details remains mostly a secret. Colin Woodell (The Purge) plays a young Winston Scott, the hotel owner played by Ian McShane in the Keanu Reeves films.

The Continental isn’t the only Wick spinoff in the works

The official description of the show reads like a graphic novel: “The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The Lionsgate-helmed project wasn’t created as a response to the latest Wick success, actually. The Continental began development way back in 2018, when the film series had just begun thrilling audiences. The timing is excellent now, though, given the overwhelming critical and commercial support for the franchise in recent weeks. Peacock said they hope to release the miniseries later this year in September.

Another Wick spinoff coming to screens is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which is due out in June.

Back in January, de Armas had the opportunity to discuss her involvement in Ballerina on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’ve been in Prague filming for four months,” she told Fallon. “We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I was complaining, sore, and bruised.”

“Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene. This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore.’ Because he is doing it. He truly is the best.”