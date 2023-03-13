The ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion Between Harrison Ford, Ke Huy Quan Was Easily the Best Moment at the Oscars: VIDEO

During the 2023 Oscars, Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan had an Indiana Jones reunion while on the iconic award show stage.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

After announcing Everything Everywhere All At Once won the Best Picture award, Ford and Quan embraced on stage. The reunion between the Indiana Jones stars ultimately became the best moment of the year’s big show. Along with winning the Best Picture award, Quan also scored Best Supporting Actor.

Harrison Ford previously praised his Indiana Jones co-star for his first-ever Oscar nomination. “I’m so happy for him,” Ford declared to Entertainment Tonight in January. “He’s a great guy. He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m happy for him.”

Shortly after winning his Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Quan also spoke to PEOPLE in the press room about having a moment with Steven Spielberg, who directed him and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones. “He put his arms around me and said, ‘Ke, you are now an Oscar-winning actor,” Quan said. “And hearing him say that meant the world to me, and I still cannot believe it.”

Ke Huy Quan Spoke About His Reunion With ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Harrison Ford This Past Fall

While speaking to The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan this past October, Ke Huy Quan talked about reuniting with Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford for the first time in nearly 40 years.

“We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there,” Quan recalled. We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’ I’m thinking ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years.’”

Quan then said that he walked out to see Ford standing 15 away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The duo was there to promote the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. “And as I walk close, my heart is pounding,” he continued. “I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’”

However, Harrison Ford quickly recognized Ke Huy Quan and approached him. “He has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford loo. I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’”

Quan further stated that the question quickly transported him back to 1984 when he was a kid. “I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

That was when he and Ford took the now-famous reunion snapshot.