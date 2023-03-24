‘The Old Days Are Gone’: Neil Young Takes Aim at Ticketmaster for Price Gouging Fans

Add legendary musician Neil Young to the growing list of artists speaking out publicly against Ticketmaster. Declaring that touring is “no longer fun,” Young took aim at Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, which relies on an algorithm to set prices in real time based on supply and demand.

“It’s over. The old days are gone,” Young complained in an open letter via his website. “I get letters blaming me for $3,000 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers. Concert tours are no longer fun. Concert tours are not what they were.”

The outspoken classic rocker also shared a news article about fellow musicians The Cure, who are also raising concerns against Ticketmaster currently.

Frontman Robert Smith told fans he was as “sickened as you all are” over Ticketmaster’s hidden fees and surprise pricing or the Cure’s forthcoming US tour. The Cure had deliberately kept ticket prices low; but even so, fees levied by Ticketmaster sometimes exceeded the price of the ticket, itself.

As a result of The Cure’s outrage, Ticketmaster agreed to refund some fees — around $10-$15 per person. One thing Ticketmaster has no qualms about, though, it its “dynamic pricing” policy, introduced in the UK in 2022 and used by most big artists now. The pricing model inflates the price of any remaining tickets based on demand for the concerts.

Neil Young also said he wouldn’t tour again unless his entire operation was “energy-clean”

The Cure opted out of the pricing model, calling it “a greedy scam,” but don’t expect many others to follow. There’s too much money at stake. “All artists have the choice not to participate,” said The Cure. “If no artists participated, it would cease to exist.”

Bruce Springsteen also caught heat earlier this week when Ticketmaster artificially inflated prices up to $5,000 per ticket for some New York area shows.

Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, said despite a few outliers, the pricing model usually works well. He said tickets in most markets currently go for around a “fair” $200 apiece.

Of course, many working class fans of the Boss feel like ticket prices have inflated beyond their means. “[Seeing ticket prices] felt like a sucker punch,” Donna Gray, from Connecticut, said.

Springsteen described the situation as “wanting to do what everybody else is doing.”

“Ticket buying has gotten very confusing, not just for the fans but for the artists also … I tell my guys: go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less. That’s generally the directions … This time I told them, hey, we’re 73 years old … I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.” He added: “I know it was unpopular with some fans, but if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back.”