‘The Power of the Dog’ Director Jane Campion Had Some Strong Words for Sam Elliott’s Scathing Criticism

“The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion didn’t mince words when it came to her reaction to Sam Elliott and his scathing criticism.

A Variety reporter asked Campion about the “1883” star’s words at the premiere of the movie Saturday. She thought about what she’d say and then unleashed a little bit on the 77-year-old star.

Jane Campion responds to Sam Elliott's #ThePowerOfTheDog comments: "I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range. I think it's a little bit sexist." https://t.co/I32wQ8lCiF pic.twitter.com/Tftq4AoXCy — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2022

“I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” the 67-year-old Campion said. “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

Campion Up For Best Director Award Later This Month

The New Zealand director, who directed “The Piano,” is a candidate for Best Director for the Oscars later this month. Surely, her response will lure more people into watching the film.

At the same time, “The Power of the Dog” director’s banter might even boost Sam Elliott’s critical status among the conservative-minded folks out there in middle America.

Campion offered a silly solution to settle the argument, Western-style. Deadline reported that she said a shootout would be in order with the film’s star, Benedict Cumberbatch, by her side.

“When [Elliott] gets out of hair and makeup, I’ll meet him down at the OK Corral on the set with Doctor Strange, and we will shoot it out,” the director joked.

‘The Power of The Dog’ Director Has More For Sam Elliott’s Criticism

After Elliott’s Marc Maron WTF podcast interview, many wondered if Campion would weigh in on the criticism. Elliot expressed his displeasure about cowboys “all running around in chaps and no shirts” in Campion’s movie. He also took note of the “allusions to homosexuality throughout the f****** movie.'”

Elliott further asked, “what the f*ck does this woman from down there know about the American West?”

Campion started her response Saturday by saying Sam Elliott hit “really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia.” She called his remarks “unfortunate” and “sad.”

Another star from the movie, Jesse Plemons, said the actor’s ‘homophobic’ criticism ‘made me laugh’ and that ‘not everyone has to like it. The Daily Mail caught Plemons’s reaction.

What’s the Award Tale of The Tape For Campion Vs. Elliott

Campion’s been around a while, but not as long as Sam Elliott. While the director’s first film came out in 1982, Elliott’s been around since the late 1960s with roles in “The Way West” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Hollywood seems to love her work as she became nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Director (“The Piano” and “The Power of The Dog.”) That 1993 film got her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. She also got a Silver Lion award for his recent controversial film.

On the other hand, Sam Elliott has become a cherished staple of American Western films. In 2018, he got an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for “A Star Is Born.” The role also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.