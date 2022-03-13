‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Best Picture at BAFTAs

The Power of the Dog has won best picture at the BAFTAs. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, has had critics raving since its Netflix release. It’s directed by Jane Campion.

The Power of the Dog follows the story of a cruel bully of a rancher in the 1920s. When his brother brings home his new wife and her son, everything changes for him. The powerful film explores themes such as masculinity, sexuality, and violence.

‘The Power of the Dog’ Won Two of the Biggest BAFTAS of the Night

Jane Campion also won the Best Director award, becoming only the third woman to win the Best Director BAFTA in history. Benedict Cumberbatch had to accept the award on her behalf, as Campion was too busy winning the Director’s Guild of America award last night in Los Angeles to accept yet another award for the film all the way in England.

Campion has directed films such as The Piano, Top of the Lake, and Bright Star. She’s the first woman to ever get an Academy Award Nomination for best director twice

The Power of the Dog is based on a 1967 Novel of the same name written by author Thomas Savage. When Campion read the novel, she went to work getting the rights for it. To research for the film, she even visited Savage’s family in Montana. She didn’t wind up shooting in Montana, however, because of budget concerns.

The Film Has Been a Big Topic of Discussion following Harsh Criticism from Western Actor Sam Elliott

The film was a hot topic when it was first released, and has recently become a hot topic yet again thanks to a rant from Sam Elliot, who had a lot to say about the film. Critics of the rant, however, say he kind of proved why films like The Power of the Dog are necessary.

In his rant about the film, Elliot commented on how much he disliked the film’s commentary on masculinity, its inclusion of LGBTQ themes, and director Jane Campion’s decision to shoot the film in New Zealand.

“I thought, ‘What the f—? What the f—?’ This is the guy that’s done westerns forever,” Elliott said. “[The cowboys] are all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f—ing movie.”

Just last night, Campion went viral for her comments on Elliott.

“I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” the now BAFTA award-winning director said. “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”