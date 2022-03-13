‘The Power of the Dog’ Director Calls Sam Elliott a ‘B—-h,’ Internet Goes Nuts

Following the comments Sam Elliott made about The Power of the Dog, the director has fired back, and Elliott’s fans are not happy. If there’s one thing you don’t do, it’s mess with Sam Elliott and his fans. Elliott is one of the country’s original Western cowboys.

With classics like Road House, Tombstone and more, he’s developed a loyal fanbase that adores every movie and series he has been in – and for good reason. Not only does has he helped develop the modern understanding of America’s outlaws, but he has embodied each role he has pursued with incredible accuracy, right up until his most recent role in 1883.

But apparently, in the eyes of The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, she doesn’t see it this way. Previously, Sam Elliott expressed his opinion of the Western-style movie and criticized the fact that Campion filmed the project in New Zealand.

“What the f— does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west?” Elliott said during an appearance on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron. “And why in the f— does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it is.’ That f—ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

Campion’s response? “He was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” Campion told Variety before the DGA Awards on Saturday night. “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

Jane Campion responds to Sam Elliott's #ThePowerOfTheDog comments: "I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range. I think it's a little bit sexist." https://t.co/I32wQ8lCiF pic.twitter.com/Tftq4AoXCy — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2022

Granted, Campion correctly noted that famed Western director Sergio Leone filmed several of his projects in Spain. But according to The Power of the Dog director, she believes Sam Elliott’s comments are because of her gender.

“I consider myself a creator,” she said. “I think he thinks of me as a woman or something lesser first, and I don’t appreciate that.”

Not surprisingly, many die-hard Western and Sam Elliott fans responded to Campion’s comments on Twitter.

“I doubt many people even heard his comments toward the end of that podcast, but it’s a ‘WTF?’ podcast of times past. So Elliott was talking about the old days,” one fan explained.

Another clarified the context of Elliott’s original comments: “Sam Elliott actually praised Jane Campion’s work as a director. The overreaction to his comments has been completely unfair. People should listen to the whole clip for context.”

A third countered Campion’s comment that Elliott was an “actor,” not a real “cowboy.”

“He was born in Sacramento, which was a big cow town in its day,” the fan wrote. “Then they moved to Oregon, in the Dark Ages before Starbucks, microbrews and goat brie. So he was never a cowboy, but he grew up in cow towns, and he belongs to the American West.”