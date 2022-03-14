‘The Power of the Dog’ Director Jane Campion Wins Best Director Critics Choice Award After Blasting Sam Elliott

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion just won Best Director at the critics choice award after blasting Sam Elliott at yet another awards show where she won last night. Campion has absolutely swept this awards season. She now has a critic’s choice award under her belt directly after winning a BAFTA.

The Power of the Dog won the best picture and best director awards at the Critics Choice awards, just as it did at the BAFTAS.

Campion has been sweeping in the awards for the western drama, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch. Power of The Dog follows a bully of a rancher in the 1920s whose life is changed when his brother brings home his new wife and her son.

The film explores intense themes such as toxic masculinity and struggling with sexuality. And it seems to have struck a few nerves.

Here’s What Sam Elliott Said about The Film, and How Jane Campion Responded

For instance, Sam Elliott recently went on a rant about the film, which quickly went viral. During an interview with Marc Maron WTF, Elliott vented against the LGBT themes and Campion’s being from New Zealand.

“[The cowboys] are all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f—ing movie,” he said.

Elliot then went on to discuss Jane Campion. He feels she’s not the right fit for the western genre.

“What the f— does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west? And why in the f— does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it is.’ That f—ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal,” he said.

Campion actually went to Montana and spoke with the family of and toured the ranch of the man who wrote the original Power of the Dog novel, Thomas Savage. However, Campion couldn’t shoot in Montana over budget concerns.

Last night, Campion had quite the comeback for Elliott.

“He was being a little bit of a B-*-*-*-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” Campion told Variety ahead of DGA Awards (of which she also won). Campion also wanted to note she feels there’s room in the Western genre for everyone.

“The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist,” she said. Campion has also called Elliott’s comments “unfortunate” and “sad.” The rest of the cast has also spoken out against Elliott’s comments.

The Power of the Dog is sweeping so far at the awards circuit and has been nominated for 12 Academy awards.