‘The Power of the Dog’ Producers Respond To Sam Elliott’s Comments

Last week, 1883 star Sam Elliott set the internet ablaze when he took to the WTF with Marc Maron podcast to rip the new Netflix Western to shreds. In an interview with Variety, the producers of Power of the Dog were given the chance to respond. And though they disagree with Elliott’s assessment, they were nothing but kind.

What to Know:

‘1883’ star Sam Elliott tore apart ‘The Power of the Dog’ in an interview

Specifically, Elliott said that Jane Campion was the wrong choice of director

‘The Power of the Dog’ producers stand by Campion and disagree with Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott’s Initial Comments

Before we get into what The Power of the Dog producers had to say, let’s do a quick refresher of the comments they’re responding to. Because Sam Elliott pulled no punches in his critique of The Power of the Dog and its director, Jane Campion.

In an episode of the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Elliott gave his unadulterated opinion of the Western psychological drama. He said, “I thought, ‘What the f—? What the f—?’ [The cowboys] are all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f—ing movie.”

He then lit into the director, Jane Campion, saying, “What the f— does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west? And why in the f— does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it is.’ That f—ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

‘The Power of the Dog’ Producers Disagree With Sam Elliott

Needless to say, Sam Elliott’s review of The Power of the Dog was nothing short of brutal – so how did the producers respond? They could have been just as ruthless as Elliott, but they took the high road instead.

“[Sam Elliott is] a wonderful actor,” said Iain Canning, Power of the Dog producer. “I think, for us, we just wanted to make a film and back Jane [Campion, director]. She’s an extraordinary filmmaker and the film is an extraordinary film.”

#ThePowerOfTheDog producers respond to Sam Elliott’s comments on the film: “We’re just making a story that tells the journey of outsiders, in many ways. And I think that’s important in this day and age.” https://t.co/iCEKnP2vjp pic.twitter.com/FYfnlxSvK0 — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2022

“We’re very proud,” he continued. “We’re just making a story that tells the journey of outsiders, in many ways. And I think that’s important in this day and age, and it’s important to us, so we’re very proud of the film.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, star of The Power of the Dog, was given a chance to respond as well. When asked what he had to say in response to Elliott, the young actor said, “Nothing. I’m a mature being and I’m passionate about what I do. And I don’t really give energy to anything outside of that.”