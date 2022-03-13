‘The Power of the Dog’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Wants to Help House Ukrainian Refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor known for his work in Power of The Dog and Doctor Strange, says he wants to help house Ukrainian Refugees. This is as the Russian invasion continues. Over 2 million people have been displaced since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine Started on February 24th of this year.

Earlier today, he said he hoped to help take part in a government plan to offer Ukrainian Refugees a place to live.

Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Wants To House Ukrainian Refugees as The Humanitarian Crisis Continues to Worsen

According to Reuters, the new “Homes For Ukraine” plan allows members of the public, businesses, and charities to offer living accommodations to refugees coming to Britain.

Cumberbatch discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in a recent interview with Sky News. He did so on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards. There, he wore a pin of the Ukrainian flag.

“It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine. And it’s something that hangs over us,” Cumberbatch explained. “We all need … to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering.”

As people around Ukraine continue to suffer under the Russian attack, the actor wants to encourage people to do more where they can.

“Everyone needs to do as much as they can. There’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes,” he said. “I hope to be part of that myself.”

The Civilian Death Toll Continues to Rise

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the civilian death toll continues to rise. Earlier today, the United Nations said that at least 595 civilians have died following the Russian Invasion of the country. This includes 43 children. In addition, 1,067 civilians, including 53 children, have been wounded.

Unfortunately, that number is likely higher.

When it comes to refugees, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Commissioner Filippo Grandi has noted that this is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

And while some Refugees have familial ties elsewhere, Grandi worries that a lot of people aren’t going to have that.

“What worries me, what we fear is a second wave of persons who have a good deal less resources and connections and who will be much more vulnerable,” he said in an interview with a French Radio station.

Right now, Poland has received the most refugees, but there are people looking for security all over Europe.