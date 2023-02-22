The Rolling Stones Are Reportedly Collaborating with the Last ‘Band’ You’d Expect

Despite nearly 60 years of friendly rivalry and reputations as the two preeminent rock bands of the era, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles will soon collaborate on new music.

Variety reports that Paul McCartney has already recorded bass instrumentals for a forthcoming Stones project. The other surviving member of The Beatles, drummer Ringo Starr, will also reportedly contribute to the album.

The project, helmed by 2021 Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt, is nearing the mixing phase, according to insiders. Frontman Mick Jagger said in 2021 that the group has “a lot of tracks done,” and guitarist Keith Richards said in a New Year’s Instagram post last month that “There’s some new music on its way.” Whether McCartney and Starr will play on the same song remains a mystery.

Despite sporting a discography that leans heavily towards pop music, the 32-year-old Watt has established himself as a talented classic rock producer. A guitar virtuoso from an early age himself, Watt routinely sits in with acts like Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop, and Ozzy Osbourne, with whom he won a couple Grammys earlier this month.

Watt also enjoys a close relationship with Elton John, with whom he worked on John’s “Lockdown Sessions” in 2020, which included the Dua Lipa-assisted “Cold Heart,” and the Britney Spears-John duet “Hold Me Closer” in 2021. Both pop remixes have successfully capitalized on John’s classic music in new, interesting ways.

In 1967, John Lennon and Paul McCartney sang backing vocals on the Rolling Stones’ single “We Love You”

Maybe now Sir Paul McCartney is hoping for some of the same treatment. In a 2022 Q&A on his website, McCartney said: “I’ve been recording with a couple of people, so I’m looking forward to doing even more. I’ve started working with this producer called Andrew Watt, and he’s very interesting — we’ve had some fun.”

As for The Stones, they have not issued a new album of original material since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang,” though they have been at work on new full-length for years. Occasionally, the rock & blues band releases a single as part of a long string of greatest-hits collections. They’ve also maintained a fairly regular, semi-annual touring schedule. Their last album release was “Blue & Lonesome,” a collection of blues covers released in 2016.

Despite a mostly-friendly public relationship, The Stones and The Beatles rarely collaborated over the years. Ironically, The Stones’ second single (and first hit) was a cover of the Lennon-McCartney effort “I Wanna Be Your Man” in 1963. A handful of small collabs would ensue, including album cover nods (i.e., “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Their Satanic Majesties Request”). But mostly, the two bands kept separate paths with separate musical styles.

In 2021 McCartney said of the Stones, “they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.” We’ll see what kind of song McCartney whips up for his cover band pals on the new album.