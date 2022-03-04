‘The View’s Joy Behar Faceplants Off Chair During Live Show

“The View” host Joy Behar accidentally took a nose dive off her chair during a live show and luckily she could laugh it off.

The 79-year-old comedian/host said she’s never had a fall in 25 years of the show.

Joy Behar falls just before reaching her seat in the show’s opening. The cameras, however, didn’t catch it all. As she moved behind the show’s host desk, Behar was already on the floor. There were no loud gasps as the large crowd’s clapping drowned out any thuds.

Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today.



"25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" pic.twitter.com/XcA7xzaUxZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 3, 2022

The New York Post reported co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin trying to get Behar off the floor. The newspaper said audibly they gasped as Behar fell.

Whoopi Goldberg was also there, asking the hosts to stop so they wouldn’t hurt Joy Behar after her fall. Goldberg said, “just stand.”

The audience stepped up their cheers and clapped when Behar got to her feet.

After a stage manager helped the red-headed woman to her feet, she joked, “who can I sue?”

“The View” Host Went On With The Show

Reportedly, Behar went on with no serious injuries. Maybe she hurt her pride and backside a little, but that was probably it. Hostin tried to comfort the woman, saying she’s fallen on air before, too.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Goldberg assured the audience that “these chairs move,” adding that “you touch it, and you’re on the ground.”

However, Behar’s joking manner turned serious. She urged anyone who’s fallen recently to monitor their symptoms.

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy, or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”

But that serious tone didn’t last long. Behar called herself “a klutz!” soon after. Hopefully, it’ll be the last time Joy Behar falls during a taping.

Also, former TV host Wendy Williams had a health scare during a show in recent years. Williams, who’s suffered health issues over the years, lost her show to Sherri Shepard last week.

The former longtime “View” co-host will take over Williams’ spot with her own show, “Sherri!” in the fall.

Joy Behar Falls, But Still Stays In The News

“The View” veteran’s been around for some time, making her first show appearance in 1997. Long before Joy Behar fell this week.

Last week, her comments about taking an Italian vacation raised some eyes. Social media took her to task after expressing her displeasure that the Ukraine invasion could impact her planned trip.

Behar’s mask-wearing comments also landed her in a little hot water with social media. The woman boasted about wearing her mask in public indefinitely. But that didn’t last long as she was spotted maskless at a New York City eatery days later.