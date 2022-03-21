‘The Way I Heard It With Mike Rowe’: Everything to Know About the ‘Dirty Jobs’ Host’s Podcast

If any of you Outsiders are looking for a new podcast to listen to, might we be able to suggest trying out The Way I Heard It With Mike Rowe? You can make the case that it’s one of the most entertaining podcast shows out there right now.

That’s right, folks — we’re talking about the same Mike Rowe you probably remember from his time on the Discovery Channel. He starred in the reality series Dirty Jobs for eight seasons, from 2005 until 2012. In the show, Rowe follows in the footsteps of some of America’s most under-appreciated workers who do some of the nation’s most undesirable jobs. He also starred in a similar show that aired on CNN called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

Now, many of us have been fans of Mike Rowe for years. His voice and impact go far beyond that of just the television screen. We have seen him active on social media, especially on Facebook. He has a series on the platform called Returning the Favor where he goes around finding people who do good things and in return, he does something good for them. It’s some of the most wholesome content you’ll come across online.

However, not everyone knows that Mike Rowe also has his own podcast. Titled, The Way I Heard It With Mike Rowe, the 60-year-old has compiled an astounding 242 episodes of his podcast up to this point, each of them being roughly an hour and 15 minutes long. And just like the rest of the content he’s created over the years, Rowe’s podcast is a gem as well. You can find Rowe’s podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and just about anywhere else podcasts can be found online.

What Can You Expect Out of Mike Rowe’s Podcast?

Simply put, there’s no way to really know what to expect when going into an episode of Mike Rowe’s podcast. That’s because on The Way I Heard It, Rowe gives his take on a variety of different topics. He covers any and everything from pop culture to politics and history to Hollywood. One of the best parts about his show is the fact that each episode is based on a true story about a real person, place, or thing.

In Rowe’s own words, “The Way I Heard It is a series of short mysteries for the curious mind with a short attention span.”

Meanwhile, the one thing you can expect with every episode is Rowe is going to tell it like it is. His signature combination of charm, wit, and realness has without a doubt been his biggest selling point. Not only will you be able to hear Mike Rowe cover various happenings around the world, but he is also sure to share plenty of stories from his own life and career as well. It’s the perfect mix of blue-collar content.

“All good stories have a twist, and all great storytellers are just a little twisted,” Rowe says in the podcast description. “Join me for a different take on the people and events that you thought you knew.”

In the most recent episode of The Way I Heard It, Mike Rowe has John Willenborg on the show. Willenborg is a welder, CEO, husband, and father, and he has an incredible story to tell. Check it out down below:

Need some more Mike Rowe content in your life? Don’t worry, we’ve got plenty more right here on Outsider.