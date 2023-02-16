The World’s Highest-Earning Entertainers Revealed by Forbes

Forbes released the top 10 list of the highest-earning performers of 2022 this week, and it proves that the music industry reigns over films.

Last year’s most financially successful rankers included a slew of old-school musicians, Taylor Swift, two Hollywood A-listers, one film producer, and a relatively new rapper named Bad Bunny, to name a few.

The number 1 spot belonged to Genesis. The English rock band, which has been fronted by singers Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel had a one-year income of $230 million. As the publication noted, most of the group’s money came from a $300 million music rights deal with Concord Music Group, but it also brought in a chunk of cash from touring and royalties.

Sting managed to jump into the second spot with $210 million. Like Genesis, he also sold his music catalog for $300 million. Universal Music Group acquired the right to his solo and Police hits last February.

The third spot went to Tyler Perry. While the writer, producer, actor, and studio owner didn’t edge out the competition for the year, he is the only billionaire on the list. Perry made the majority of his $175 million on his many film projects.

Comedy writers Trey Parker & Matt Stone and James L. Brooks & Matt Groening ranked fourth and fifth with $160 and $105 million respectively. And actor Brad Pitt fell just below with $100 million.

Last Year’s Top Earners List Included Regulars Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones and One Newcomer

Classic rock legends The Rolling Stones once again made the list as well. Unsurprisingly, the bandmates didn’t make their money from a major deal. They simply racked in a combined $98 million from their standard tour sales and royalty fees.

Producer James Cameron grabbed the eighth spot thanks to his blockbuster hit Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to his 2009 release earned him about $95 million for the year—despite being released in December.

And the final two entertainers, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, also belong to the music industry. Swift is famously known for breaking the internet with her upcoming Eras tour presale. The fiasco landed Ticketmaster in an ongoing court battle. But surprisingly, the majority of her earnings came from the music she had penned the year before. Her total 2022 net equaled $92 million.

Bad Bunny joined the 2022 Forbes Highest Paid Entertainers in the last spot, and he is the only ranker who is new to the list. The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, managed to earn $88 million with his unique Caribbean reggae style.