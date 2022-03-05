This Small Theater Is Celebrating Clint Eastwood’s 92nd Birthday by Showing All His Movies

At a small theater in Hamburg, New York, Clint Eastwood reigns supreme. The veteran actor has a birthday in May, and Hamburg Palace Theatre is celebrating by showing all of his movies on the big screen. The movies will play in between new releases, and it’s estimated that it would take to the middle of next year to show every film. Eastwood has appeared in or directed over 80 films during his nearly 70-year career.

At a Glance

Clint Eastwood turns 92 on May 31

Hamburg Palace Theatre is a small local theater located in Hamburg, New York

The theater will show Eastwood’s films in between new releases

Eastwood has either starred in or directed nearly 80 films in his 70 year career

Hamburg Palace Theatre Presents the Clint Eastwood Retrospective

Hamburg, NY locals flock to Hamburg Palace Theatre because of the “big screen, great popcorn and the low prices,” said Jay Ruof, who has owned the theater for 14 years. The theater itself dates back to 1926, and adult tickets are only $6. The theater is small, and only shows one new release at a time. Right now, “The Batman” is playing. Even though choices are more limited than the AMC at the mall, it’s a unique experience singular to Hamburg. Movie-goers can take a step back in time while still seeing a modern film; it’s the perfect blend of experience and convenience.

The Clint Eastwood Retrospective should prove to be an amazing few months. The event covers the rest of 2022 and into 2023; there are a lot of films to get through, obviously. The theater has already played two of Clint Eastwood’s lesser-known films last Halloween: “Revenge of the Creature” and “Tarantula,” both where Eastwood was uncredited.

The theater will show those films again, plus big names like “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” “Dirty Harry,” and his most recent, “Cry Macho.” It’s currently unknown if Hamburg Palace Theatre will show his films in order, or randomly. I feel like mixing up the order would be a fun surprise, so you never know what’s going to come next. Either way, it’s definitely going to be a fun year in Hamburg, NY.

Clint Eastwood’s Greatest Movie of All Time

As we near Clint Eastwood’s birthday, it’s only right that those of us not able to attend the Retrospective have our own Eastwood marathon. But, where to start? What about with Eastwood’s greatest film, right off the bat?

According to IMDb, “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” is Eastwood’s most popular movie. Other high-ranking movies include “Unforgiven” and “Gran Torino.” Surprisingly, cult favorite “Dirty Harry” didn’t even make the top 10. But, “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” definitely deserves the title; it’s a masterpiece of visuals and music, plus Clint Eastwood puts a kitten in his hat at one point. Just delightful.