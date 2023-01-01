Thomas Rhett Looks Forward to 2023 With a Recap of 2022

It’s easy to see why Thomas Rhett is such a happy man. He seems to do a great job balancing his musical responsibilities and outside hobbies with being a family man. He has too many milestones and accomplishments from the past year to count. Having achieved so much, it makes sense that TR was in such high spirits heading into the new year.

The video he shared on Twitter was a great way to reflect on the past year as the calendar shifts into 2023. Thomas Rhett has plenty of big things on the horizon for the year ahead, including the Home Team Tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

That’s a wrap! Such an awesome year. 2023, you’re up! pic.twitter.com/t9lvfWLzUt — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 1, 2023

Thomas Rhett’s Long Journey To Current Success

Thomas Rhett has so many good songs that listening to them all would take forever. Considering he started shaping his songwriting creativity at just 6 years old it’s easy to see why he has so many ideas for music. TR’s dad was singing country twangers long before Thomas was born. Rhett Atkins is probably most well known for his hit songs Kiss My Country Ass and That Ain’t My Truck. The 2 Rhett’s duet Drink A Little Beer is a perfect song for those times you need a vibe to buzz too.

The first song TR wrote with his dad wasn’t about beer though, it was about something else they share an appreciation for – a good ole fashioned six-string guitar. Beyond music and beer though, both Rhett’s also love to hunt and fish, something mentioned in the song Country Again.

Thomas Rhett’s passion for music and the great outdoors blended together earlier this year for what might have been one of the coolest collaborations of 2022.

Music & Outdoor Industry Team Up To Benefit Wildlife Conservation

Thomas Rhett has played plenty of big shows. But a live event he played back in September with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith was something different though. The Sitka Studio is an innovative new endeavor that aims to explore pop culture, brand collaboration, and wildlife conservation.

Sitka Gear is one of the largest clothing and equipment companies in the outdoor space. In 2022 the brand added a live music venue and event space at its headquarters in Bozeman, Montana. The very first project out of the Sitka Studio included an awesome collaboration with Thomas Rhett. It rolled two of his biggest interests into one and raised money for a good cause.

Sitka and Rhett also partnered with a legendary guitar brand for the first of hopefully many Collaborations for Conservation. Together we created a custom Martin guitar symbolizing our collective stoke for wild places, craftsmanship, and music,” said Sitka Studio’s Brand & Creative Leader, Brad Christian.

The custom Martin six-string was played by Rhett during the Bring The Bar To You Tour. Then it was auctioned off back in the fall. That money was matched by Sitka and then steered towards funding a major waterfowl conservation project. That part of the project will be led by the waterfowl hunting organization Ducks Unlimited in collaboration with several colleges.

“This guitar has been out with me from coast to coast this summer and I’m pumped

to pass it on to the new owner,” said Thomas Rhett in a conversation with Music Connection.