Thomas Rhett Reveals How He Got Over His ‘Rough’ Experience with Tequila

Thomas Rhett is a big name in the world of country music. He might be performing for huge crowds most nights, but at heart, he’s just like many of his fans. He’s a married man, raises his family, and like many other people he’s had his fair share of boozy drinks. Specifically with tequila.

Rhett recently sat down with Big Machine Label Group and during the conversation he reflected on his time with the special spirit. He said tequila is his wife Lauren’s drink of choice.

“My wife, you know when we started dating at 21 and got married at 22. My wife has always been a tequila lover,” Rhett said. “And I remember I had my very first sip of tequila when I was 22 years old. I won’t say any brands, but it was just a rough experience. And I think a lot of people have those memories of college or, you know, early adulthood where you’re like, I will never touch tequila again because of XYZ.”

During their younger days, the couple drank their fair share of low-quality tequila. Fast forward to 2018, Rhett began to experiment with the idea of getting into the business himself. He began to learn the rich history of the drink and grew to appreciate the craft that goes into it.

Thomas Rhett Grew Up With a Different Kind of Tequila

“I think once I started gettin’ into the craft of tequila and the process of it and the history of it, and how much time goes into making it, I just got really inspired to learn more about the product itself,” Rhett said. “When I started tasting tequilas that were considered sipping tequilas, I was like, ‘Dang, this is not what I tasted when I was 21 years old.’ I think it’s just all about kinda gettin’ that bad memory out of your head.”

While he was young, drinking tequila wasn’t something he did for pleasure. More of a quick buzz. But now, Rhett loves to sit back with tequila on the rocks or a nice margarita alongside his wife. And it’s probably even better when its his own product in the glass.

“My wife and I love to enjoy tequila together, and our decision to create a new tequila brand grew out of just loving being with family,” Rhett said. “I’m excited for people to share a bottle with friends. Sip it around a bonfire or enjoy it on a fishing trip or at a tailgate or concert. Jeff and I wanted to create a tequila that was expertly crafted and could be enjoyed year-round – regardless of the season or activity – with the people we care about most.”

Rhett is currently on the road touring after releasing his latest album, Where We Started, earlier this year. The tour wraps up on October 15 so get your tickets while you can.