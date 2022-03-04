Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine.

While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.

He told his followers on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that he is full of “anger” and “disgust” over what is taking place in Ukraine.

“My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country,” Allen said. “This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart, and soul pray for the people of Ukraine.”

Allen ended his tweet by saying, “F-putin”.

The fan-favorite actor first addressed the invasion a little more than a week ago. In a tweet on February 24, Allen wrote, “‘Appeasement’ is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. — Franklin D. Roosevelt.’ Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians.”

Tim Allen Fans Respond to His Remarks About Russian Invasion

Are you are a longtime fan and follower of Tim Allen? If so, then you probably know that he isn’t shy when it comes to sharing his thoughts on social media. As a matter of fact, Allen is one of the most outspoken celebrities out there when it comes to politics and even things like the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of the time when celebrities chime in on a serious issue, it can feel a little staged. But Tim Allen is one famous face that was able to express his dismay over the Russian invasion and cut through the noise. That is something that his many fans can appreciate.

“Tim Allen is wise. He’s very Pro+America,” one fan commented. “I’d love to sit down and have a conversation with him. He truly cares about our country.”

“Tim Allen is right up top with Mike Rowe!” another fan chimed in. “Both proud Americans! Amen to hear support for America.”

“Gotta love Tim,” gushed a third user. “He stays his course. Great example. You’re words describe these atrocious acts perfectly.”

As of Thursday, the U.N. human rights office said that at least 227 civilians have been killed and more than 525 have been wounded since the invasion of Ukraine first started.