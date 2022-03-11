Tim Allen Spots a Unique Bumper Sticker Supporting Ukraine in the Carpool Line

Tim Allen spotted an impromptu pro-Ukraine bumper sticker in the carpool line and showed his support for the cause.

The comedian and actor told his Twitter friends he was in line to pick up his 13-year-old daughter from school.

The Honda Element carried a taped message in the form of the invaded country’s flag, and it had a special message. The terse quote is from Ukrainian soldiers who recently defended an island they refused to surrender. The soldiers got fired on by a Russian warship.

The mom self-censored her F word, but the message was strong.

Picking up my kid in car pool line. Got to like this Mom in front of me. pic.twitter.com/DiuovX7R96 — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 10, 2022

After Allen’s post, social media reacted as you would expect. Some didn’t like the hint of profanity but loved the pro-Ukraine message. Others expressed their political biases and other announcements.

Ultimately I got a laugh. So thanks, funnyman!

Allen Denounces Russia’s Actions, Uses F Word

Last week, Tim Allen took to Twitter to add his name to the robust list of celebrities supporting Ukraine.

Days ago, Russia invaded the European country and forced many families from their homes. The invaded country has fought back, and there’s no telling how long this conflict will last.

Sure, Allen’s just an actor, and the Michigan native has lived in sunny California for years.

But, as an American, he’s entitled to his First Amendment opinion, too.

Allen took to Twitter last week to express his “anger” and “disgust” over the Russian invasion.

“My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward Putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country,” Allen said. “This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart, and soul pray for the people of Ukraine.”

Then the comedian wrapped up his thoughts, saying, “F-putin.”

Allen Using Social Media To Express Ukraine Feelings

Not sure if Allen will get invited to visit the ruler’s homes in Russia or Italy, but we know where he stands.

Back in February, Allen posted a Franklin D. Roosevelt quote on Twitter. It said, “‘Appeasement’ is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. — Franklin D. Roosevelt.’ Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians.”

It makes me want to throw out a few grunts as Allen did on his 1990s ABC TV show “Home Improvement.”

Allen played Mike Baxter on “Last Man Standing” (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on “Home Improvement” (1991-1999).

The actor also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the “Toy Story” franchise and played Scott Calvin in the “Santa Clause” franchise.

Currently, the comedian is on tour with an upcoming Spotlight 29 Casino appearance in Coachella, Calif. He’ll head to Washington state on April Fool’s Day for a Spokane comedy show.