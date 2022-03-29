Tim Allen Weighs In on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘It’s Not OK’

Tim Allen, similar to other comedians across the country, criticized Will Smith for his behavior at the Oscars. Slapping Chris Rock was “not OK.”

Maybe Allen, one of the country’s best-loved comic actors, pictured himself in the moment. He imagined himself on stage, telling an uncomfortable joke that bombed. Badly.

Allen shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor,” Allen posted on Twitter. “It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand-up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run.”

It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor. It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 28, 2022

What Exactly Was the Bad Joke?

So what was Tim Allen talking about, what was the joke that set off Will Smith at the Oscars?

Rock, a former host of the Academy Awards, was on stage, presenting Best Documentary. But because Rock also is one of the country’s most popular comedians, he did riffs on celebrities in the audience.

He tossed attention Will Smith’s way by bringing up his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was wearing a green Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown.

“Jada, I love you,” Rock said. “GI Jane II, can’t wait to see it.” The joke was in reference to Jada’s hairstyle. She shaves her head because she suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss. Pinkett Smith has talked openly about her condition since 2018. She’s even posted photos on social media to show fans the narrow bald line that runs across the top of her head. A year ago, she said daughter Willow encouraged her to shave her head and rock the new look.

Rock’s reference to GI Jane went back 25 years. In 1997, Demi Moore starred in the movie. And she shaved her head to do so.

Smith initially laughed at the joke. But then he walked on stage and slapped Rock. The moment was bizarre and uncomfortable that people inside the theater thought it was staged. Show producers momentarily cut the audio to American audiences. Those watching in other countries clearly heard Rock say that Smith just slapped him. And Smith, after he was seated again, told Rock not to talk about his wife.

“Wow, dude, it was a GI Jane joke,” Rock told Smith. He then added “that was the greatest night in the history of television.”

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials Talked About Removing Smith From Audience

The New York Times reported that Oscar officials discussed kicking Smith out of Dolby Theater. But they decided to let him stay. After the incident, there were serious discussions about removing Forty-five minutes later, Smith earned Best Actor honors for King Richard. Before the telecast, Smith was the odds-on favorite to win the Oscar.

Like we said, Tim Allen wasn’t the only comedian talking about Will Smith and the Oscars.

Whoopi Goldberg, a four-time Oscars host and Academy Award winner, brought up the incident on The View.

“I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. And he snapped,” Goldberg said. “Sometimes you get to a point when you behave badly. I myself have behaved badly on occasion.”