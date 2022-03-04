Tim McGraw Channels James Dutton in Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Performance

Tim McGraw probably had just as much fun as his fans did when he rode off on horseback during Wednesday night’s performance at the Houston Rodeo. He was definitely giving off James Dutton vibes with the way he looked as if he belonged on that horse he rode off on.

The singer and “1883” star has now participated in Houston’s rodeo a whopping 10 times. And his latest show was chill-inducing.

Sharing a post on Twitter, the entertainer got fans hyped with a video from the event, thanking the organizers for allowing him to once again participate in the event.

McGraw is definitely a fan favorite. And following “1883,” which took place largely in Texas, he secured his place as a legend in the Lone Star state.

Happy 90th @RODEOHOUSTON! Proud to have been a part of 10 of them. pic.twitter.com/OK3DRIMHnn — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2022

Tim McGraw Switching Gears After Conclusion of “1883”

And McGraw is happy to be back on the road for his 2022 tour following a trying period of time filming “1883.” The singer/actor is embarking on a 17-city tour throughout the United States. And we’re happy the “Cowboy in Me” singer is burning off some steam as he tours, especially after that heartbreaking conclusion to “1883.”

McGraw himself said he had such a difficult time with the show’s finale that he had to try to not be too emotional.

“When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying,” says McGraw.

He continues, saying:

“I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. And it just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard for to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense.”

And if you’re familiar, the season finale was absolutely gut-wrenching from start to finish as we all learned Elsa Dutton’s fate.

“The hardest part for us, I think, was to not be emotional too early. Both of our characters are really strong people and wanted to be strong for our family. So that was the hardest thing for us, because we do have daughters and because Isabella, when we first walked on set and saw her, we said, “My gosh, she looks she could be one of our daughters.”

If you haven’t seen the series, it’s worth a watch. All 10 episodes are available now for streaming on Paramount+. We recommend you bring the tissues!