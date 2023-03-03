Tim Robbins Supports Woody Harrelson’s Call for Hollywood to Ditch ‘Absurd’ COVID Mandates

Tim Robbins is standing by Woody Harrelson’s continuing plight to get Hollywood to drop its stringent COVID mandates.

Harrelson first opened up about the highly polarized matter this month during an interview with The New York Times. As he was talking about his love for Indie films, he expressed worry that the “absurd” protocols were hindering the genre’s success. When the publication asked what he thought was absurd, Harrelson said, “The fact that they’re still going on!”

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask, and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense,” he said. “It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive].”

Woody Harrelson went on to say he’s “angry” that film crews must subject themselves to testing, masking, and vaccination in order to keep their jobs.

“That’s not a free country,” he added. “Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong.”

He concluded by adding that, as an anarchist, he doesn’t do “well with mandates.”

Yesterday (March 2), Tim Robbins backed Harrelson up when Variety brought attention to Harrelson’s stance on Twitter.

While quote tweeting Variety’s post, Robbins wrote, “Woody is right. Time to end this charade.”

Tim Robbins tagged SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity because both organizations enforce the rules on their members.

The New York Times piece was published just before Woody Harrelson made waves by speaking about COVID mandates during a Feb. 25th appearance on Saturday Night Live.

While the actor didn’t directly address the situation as he did during his interview, he included his thoughts on it in a comedy monologue about a fictional movie he passed over that had the “craziest script” he ever read.

“So the movie goes like this,” he began. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs?” he asked. “I do that voluntarily all day.”