Tom Cruise To Become the First Actor To Film Movie in Outer Space

If he has his way, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise will be taking his acting career to new heights – literally. The 60-year-old movie star has supposedly signed on to film a new movie in outer space.

Multiple outlets have reported that Cruise is teaming up with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman for the new film. The movie was pitched a few years back, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans.

Now, the movie looks to be back on track. Cruise and Liman pitched the idea for the movie to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). Part of the concept of the film is to have Cruise ride a rocket up to the International Space Station.

“I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space,” UFEG Chairman Donna Langley said to BBC News. “That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom … Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting.”

The majority of the movie would be filmed on earth, Langley shared with the outlet. However, it would end with “the character [going] up to space to save the day.” Langley also added that the studio is hopeful of Cruise becoming “the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the space station.”

If everything goes according to plan, Tom Cruise would be the first actor to film in outer space on the International Space Station. Although it would be an unprecedented filming location, it’s not the first time Cruise has shot ambitious movie scenes.

Tom Cruise Has a Long History With Performing Wild Stunts on Camera

In July, and on Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie shared a candid photo of the actor performing another wild stunt. Cruise is well-known for doing his own death-defying stunts without a stunt double in his place. Over the summer, he was seen dangling from a red biplane while it flew through the sky.

In 2017, he made more headlines after getting injured on the set of Mission Impossible 6. Leaked footage showed a stunt gone wrong when filming Tom Cruise leaping onto a rooftop. He slammed into the side of the building, hanging in mid-air while in a harness before pulling himself up and running towards the camera to complete the take.

In fact, Cruise broke his ankle during the stunt. However, he was back on set doing his own stunts again in London just three months later.

Tom Cruise has given numerous interviews sharing about his penchant for doing crazy stunts in his action-packed movies. Recently, he attended the Cannes Film Festival where he was asked about the stunts once again and why he doesn’t use a stunt double.

“No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?'” Tom Cruise simply responded.