Tom Cruise Fans React to His Insane Skydiving Video

For Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, filming action movies isn’t just a career, it’s a lifestyle. The action fanatic is so dedicated to making the most heart-pounding, jaw-dropping films possible, in fact, that he refuses to use a stunt double. No matter how dangerous and unbelievable the stunt, Cruise performs it himself.

He’s launched motorcycles from thousand-foot platforms, scaled 2,000-foot cliffs with his bare hands, had knives thrown at his eyes, sprinted down skyscrapers, and dangled from a speeding airplane with only his fingertips. And his latest stunt? Sharing a holiday message with his fans…while hanging out of an airplane…and then free-falling toward the ocean. All while casually thanking his fans for their continued support.

“Thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime,” he shouts over the roar of the wind, his body plummeting toward the earth. “I’m running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work – we have to get this shot – you have a very safe and happy holiday, and we’ll see you at the movies.”

Fans flocked to the comments in the thousands, many sharing their respect and admiration for the action star. “Tom Cruise > every person in new Hollywood combined. (It’s not even close),” one fan gushed. “The man is unreal…puts it all out there. Incredible talent, incredible work ethic,” another said.

Holy smokes!! Tom Cruise is so freaking awesome!! I thought he was just hanging out of the side for a while, but then the camera pulled back!! Go, Tom!!!! 💪 — Steve (@NotesFromSteve) December 18, 2022

“Even watching this gave me an anxiety attack, how tf is he so calm hurtling towards the earth?” one fan said in disbelief. “This is a different level. Setting such an example, which would be almost impossible for anyone else to cross. Hats off to a top-notch performer,” added film journalist Amit Karn.

Tom Cruise Reveals Why He Does His Own Stunts

Watching Tom Cruise perform one of his outrageous stunts is enough to make anyone nauseous, anxious, lightheaded, or a combination of all three. When you consider that he’s now 60 years old and still performing acts of insanity most of us wouldn’t consider in our wildest dreams, his filmography becomes even more dizzying.

But for Tom Cruise, doing his own stunts isn’t even a question. Not jumping out of every aircraft he can get his hands on is such a ridiculous notion that he doesn’t understand why anyone would even suggest it.

A born adrenaline junkie, Cruise had just one thing to say when asked why he does his own stunts, even to this day. “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'” he argued to The Hollywood Reporter.