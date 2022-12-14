Tom Cruise Gave ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Costar Surprising Advice for Movie’s Biggest Moment

Glen Powell, star of Top Gun: Maverick recently dished on some great advice he got from Tom Cruise about his character Hangman. Tony Scott’s original Top Gun was released more than 35 years ago, and Joseph Kosinski’s sequel soared into theaters earlier this year. Both audiences and critics loved the movie, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. The belated follow-up has Cruise’s Maverick character training a new crew of hotshot pilots.

A fan favorite of Top Gun: Maverick is Powell’s character, Hangman. One of the most feel-good moments in the film is when Hangman rescues Maverick and Rooster. During one of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” segments, Powell revealed that Cruise gave him some interesting tips to make the scene more impactful. Powell stated that Cruise pushed him to fully adopt Hangman’s persona of being cocky and arrogant throughout the film.

“Sometimes you can fall into the trap of wanting to be liked on camera,” Powell told Variety. “And in a movie like this, where you know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on it, you don’t want to be Draco Malfoy. But Tom gave me this advice: ‘For the ending to work, you have to completely lean into that. Everybody else in the movie is questioning their own ability. You’re the only guy that’s not questioning it. So if there’s any sort of apology in anything you say, the movie doesn’t work. Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.'”

Is a follow-up to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in the cards?

Fans love nothing more than a redemption arc, and Cruise and Powell delivered. Although Top Gun: Maverick was 2022’s highest-grossing movie, a third film is not guaranteed. Even with fan interest and some enthusiasm from stars like Miles Teller, the decision to make the third installment is in Cruise’s hands.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller recently told ET. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Teller knows that he has formed a unique bond with Cruise regardless of whether or not Top Gun 3 comes to fruition. The actor even “just sent him a message the other day for his birthday” back in July.

There’s no official word on a sequel yet, but Teller seems content enjoying the success of Top Gun: Maverick for now. “For [Cruise] to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” Miles Teller said.

Miles and his other young co-stars like Jay Ellis, and Glen Powell had to be patient with this outcome. Top Gun: Maverick was all but finished back in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Tom Cruise insisted the film get a theatrical release rather than going straight to streaming platforms. The gamble paid off.