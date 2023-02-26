Tom Cruise Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award By Producer’s Guild After Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Legendary actor Tom Cruise received the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the Producers Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The award represents the PGA’s (production, not golf) highest honor — recognizing a producer or team of producers for a career of extraordinary filmmaking.

Cruise, 60, joins a dais of exceptional names from the production industry, including Steven Spielberg, Mary Parent, Barbara Broccoli, David Heyman, Brian Grazer, and others. Cruise’s PGA honors come on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick‘s phenomenal box office achievements.

As of December 2022, the long-awaited sequel netted over $1.5 billion worldwide on a $170 million budget. And that’s how producers measure success — how effectively did they implement a budget, and what sort of returns did they enjoy on that investment?

“Tom Cruise showed us that moviegoing was”back,’ declared Sherry Lansing, giving Cruise a glowing introduction. “You’re an exceptional person, and you’ve had a tremendous impact on my career.”

Slight in stature, Cruise nevertheless commanded the podium while receiving the award.

“Whenever I didn’t have the money, I’d figure out a way to sneak in,” he said. “I like to see people do well. I know that things don’t just happen. It’s not just luck. You have to create that luck. You have to will it into existence. I want you to know that I’m always rooting for you. I’m rooting for all of you.”

Tom Cruise’s Maverick is the most successful film in the history of Paramount Pictures

The A-lister then recounted a meeting with director Brian De Palma at Stephen Spielberg’s dinner table. De Palma would later direct Cruise in the first Mission: Impossible film of the franchise, which also served as Cruise’s first taste of producing.

“I’ve spent many hours in [Spielberg’s] home and at his table talking about movies. It was at his dinner table that I met Brian De Palma.”

Cruise also made a point to say that any one film’s success is a ‘win’ for the entire industry.

“The better every studio does, the better every film does, the better we all do and the better it is for everyone. So, I look forward to seeing what you create in the future, and I’ll continue to do all I can to contribute and help this industry and this art form that I love,” he said.

Prior to the ceremony, Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain of Producers Guild said in a joint statement: “Beginning with Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor.”

They later added, “Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors. His commitment to telling bold, cinematic and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience. It has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history.”