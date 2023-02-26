Tom Cruise Remembers Breaking Down in Tears for Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scene

Tom Cruise might be one tough cookie when he’s on screen in Top Gun: Maverick but he admits to tearing up a little bit. What brought on the emotional outburst from the actor? His work with Val Kilmer, who showed up again to play Iceman. Both actors, of course, were in the 1986 movie Top Gun.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional, I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said of his Top Gun: Maverick co-star during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “For him to come back and play that character…he’s such a powerful actor, that he instantly became that character again…you’re looking at Iceman.”

Tom Cruise Said Of His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Val Kilmer, ‘He’s Such A Brilliant Actor’

Tom Cruise freely admitted to Kimmel that he was in tears. “I was crying, I got emotional,” Cruise said. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and has been limited in work ever since because of a tracheotomy, Deadline reports.

Later on in the Kimmel interview, Tom Cruise said he’s been enjoying seeing his friends and colleagues again after the pandemic years of isolation. Kimmel noted that Cruise evoked emotions in his colleagues that are reserved only for meeting the likes of Santa Claus and perhaps Oprah Winfrey. The host trotted out some two-shot pictures of delighted famous actors with Cruise.

Cruise Puts Rumors To Rest About Him Getting ‘Iron Man’ Role

Meanwhile, in other Cruise news, what’s the story behind him almost getting a role made famous by Robert Downey Jr.? Well, the truth is that Tom Cruise never was really up for Downey Jr.’s Iron Man role. In an interview with a reporter, Cruise put those rumors to rest. “I love Robert Downey Jr.,” Cruise said. “And I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role. And I think it’s perfect for him.” This interview took place back in 2018 and with Downey Jr. no longer in the Avengers world due to his retirement from the Iron Man role, that leaves the door open for Cruise should he want to pursue it.

And Cruise is getting some high praise from someone who knows a thing or two about movies, Steven Spielberg. Spielberg says that Tom Cruise “saved” cinema with Top Gun: Maverick. Both men crossed paths at the Oscars’ nominee luncheon on February 13. “You saved Hollywood’s ass. And you might have saved theatrical distribution,” Spielberg told Cruise. “Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” The exchange was caught on video.