Tom Cruise Reuniting with Iconic OG ‘Mission: Impossible’ Star in Upcoming Sequel

Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram to tease that a familiar face will be joining Tom Cruise. The Top Gun: Maverick star returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. As always, fans will be taken on a whirlwind journey filled with death-defying stunts, spectacular locations, and heart-pounding action scenes. This summer, the first chapter of an epic finale awaits fans, complete with many returning characters from the renowned franchise.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Academy Award-winning writer and director Christopher McQuarrie recently took to social media to declare a returning character. Rolf Saxon will return as William Donloe in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Donloe’s part in the initial Mission: Impossible movie was minor yet essential. He was the only one with entry to the vault which Ethan Hunt and his team had to infiltrate. As Saxon returns for this next installment, it could be a sign that bad news awaits Hunt and co. again.

What truly makes the Mission: Impossible franchise stand out from other spy movies is its acclaimed ensemble of characters. From Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, to Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust – these roles have captivated fans for years who continually cheer them on in each new installment.

Tom Cruise’s latest ‘Mission: Impossibl’ hit a snag

As anticipation for this new movie continues to build, Tom Cruise’s dedication to performing his own stunts and exploring daring film locations is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. It hasn’t been easy though. In order to provide a stunning backdrop for these thrilling action scenes, the production team has faced numerous obstacles as they search for perfection. Even Svalbard’s protected archipelago had been declined due to its potential environmental impact.

Despite this obstacle, Movie Web reports the filmmakers remain determined to find some of the world’s most spectacular locations. From the picturesque Lake District in England and thrilling aerial stunts on an aircraft carrier off Italy – viewers are promised a visual extravaganza as they watch Ethan Hunt and his team take on treacherous obstacles in their fight for justice.

Early test screenings of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has delivered an electrifying reaction. Paramount Global’s President Bob Bakish labeled the film a “complete thrill ride.” As fans around the globe prepare to experience Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 14, 2023, expectations are high for this latest installment of a beloved franchise. Tom Cruise’s magnetic charm and commitment to his character ensure that audiences will be in for an unforgettable ride as they journey through yet another thrilling action-packed mission.