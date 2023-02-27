Tom Cruise Reveals Whether He Plans on Stepping Back From Death-Defying Stunts in His 60s

Although he’s known for doing extreme stunts in his action-packed films, Tom Cruise reveals if he’s planning to stop doing them in his 60s.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Mission: Impossible star opened up about cutting back on dangerous stunts on film sets. The 60-year-old actor said he’s still planning on doing stunt work and there are no retirement plans.

“I’m planning on it,” Tom Cruise said about his career. “I’ve been doing it my whole life. Always writing, always working on stories, and writing skits. I was that kid that, I would crawl out of the attic and I’d be on the roof and I was about 4 years old because I liked looking at the sky and the clouds and stars.”

Tom Cruise then spoke about how he has been doing stunts for the majority of his life. “Even as a kid, I’d used to steal lumber from the junkyard, and I’d ride down the hill as fast as I could and hit the ramp and go over garbage cans. I didn’t work… I went through it, split the wood in half and went through the garbage cans, and spent the next few days in the hospital.”

However, Tom Cruise admitted that while he does his own stunts, there are a few things that the won’t do in his personal life. “I can jump off a cliff, but don’t go snowboarding,” he declared. “Or like they’d prefer I didn’t get on a snowboard and look both ways before crossing the street.”

He did say that he would go parasail over an erupting volcano, ride a jetpack into a tornado, or get in a plane that is flown by Harrison Ford.

Tom Cruise Shares Why He Was Determined to Have ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Go to Theaters Instead of Streaming

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise spoke about why he opted out of allowing Top Gun: Maverick to be released on streaming services. He wanted the movie in theaters.

“People have been asking for the movie for 34 years,” Cruise stated about the Top Gun sequel. “I figured a couple more years would be alright. The film is made for the screen.”

Tom Cruise then spoke about how he sneaks into theaters to watch movies with the public. “I always wanted to travel the world,” he explained. “So when I started making movies I was able to go watch movies in other countries. So I always go watch films and with other audiences and watch their moves with them.”

The actor noted that when he makes a film, he wants to go see it with another. “I make my movie for audiences,” he continued. Cruise also shared that sometimes the audience sees him. “When I’m sitting next to them, they’ll kind of look over and we do photos and sign some autographs.”