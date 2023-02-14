Tom Cruise ‘Saved’ Cinema With ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Steven Spielberg Says

Nearly a year after Top Gun: Maverick was released, filmmaking icon Steven Spielberg stated that Tom Cruise saved cinema with the action-packed flick.

While at the Oscar nominees’ luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Monday (February 13), Spielberg had nothing but praise for Cruise. In a video, the duo was seen embracing at the event and Spielberg declaring to the Top Gun star, “You saved Hollywood’s ass. And you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

steven spielberg telling tom cruise to his face, “you saved hollywood’s ass. and, you might have saved theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” i have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023

As he continued speaking to Cruise, Spielberg said, “Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”

Top Gun: Maverick was released on Memorial Day Weekend 2022. What was once a questionable decision for Cruise turned out to be highly successful for him and Paramount. The sequel ended up scoring nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office during its theatrical run. It was also the second highest-grossing film since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Avatar: The Way of Water, which hit theaters in December 2022, took over the first highest-grossing film spot.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for six Academy Awards. Among the awards is Best Film. The film also ended up being the number-one movie at the global box office.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says a Sequel is ‘Up to’ Tom Cruise

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022, Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that he is up for doing a follow-up film. However, he said it’s up to Tom Cruise if a sequel will happen.

“He’s in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible 8, and that’s his focus,” Bruckheimer stated about speaking to Cruise about a potential sequel for Top Gun: Maverick. “Once he finishes, we can have a conversation. But then he goes up in space [for an untitled Universal movie] and something else. So I have no idea.”

When asked about being involved in the decision to have a theatrical release for Top Gun: Maverick, Bruckheimer said he wished he could say he was involved with that discussion. “But he was battling that,” the producer stated about Tom Cruise’s involvement in that decision. “He took that all on his shoulders. You have to understand he is a prize for Paramount. He’s somebody they’ve worked with for years. They want to keep him happy. So I think it was a smart move on their part — not only to ingratiate themselves with Tom but also to fill their coffers.”

In regards to the Paramount executives apologizing for pushing the streaming release idea, Bruckheimer went on to add that he wasn’t heard anything about it. “They might have said something to Tom, but I haven’t heard anything.”