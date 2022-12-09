Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor for his role in producing the film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cruise is set to receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Award, which recognizes distinguished film producers for their lifetime of extraordinary achievements. The Top Gun star’s career in film has spanned over five decades. He also most notably starred in and produced all 8 Mission: Impossible films. He’s been nominated for three Academy Awards and his films have earned over $11 billion at the office.

Tom Cruise Awarded Producers Guild of America’s Highest Honor

“Beginning with Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor,” said Producers Guild chiefs Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain. “His commitment to telling bold, cinematic, and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history.”

The award bears the name of legendary producer David O. Selznick. He earned back-to-back Academy Awards in 1939 and 1940 for his films Gone with the Wind and Rebecca. Other notable recipients of the award include Brad Pitt, Stephen Spielberg, Michael Douglas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Clint Eastwood, and Kathleen Kennedy.

Cruise will officially receive the recognition on stage at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 25th.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture By National Board Of Review

It’s been a big week for the movie. Additionally, it was just announced that the movie was named Best Picture by the National Board of Review, whose president Annie Schulhof shared her thoughts:

“Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser. Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film. It brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.”

Big Time Movie Headed Back To The Big Screen

There is still so much fanfare surrounding this movie that the record-breaking flick will be returning to theatres. The second Top Gun movie has racked in more than $1.5 billion since it hit theatres over Memorial Day weekend. Chris Aronson Paramount’s president for domestic distribution shared his thoughts on bringing the film back to theatres:

“Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen. This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”