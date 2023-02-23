Tom Cruise Weighs in on Rumor That He Nearly Landed Iconic Robert Downey Jr. Role

There is a longstanding rumor that Tom Cruise almost landed Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic Iron Man role, and apparently, it’s not true, which is alright with Cruise.

The Top Gun: Maverick star was apparently one of the many big-name actors who auditioned for the Avengers character, according to ScreenRant. And because he’s one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, fans have speculated that the part was nearly his.

In a recently released interview with Phase Zero, he finally put those rumors to rest and admitted that Downey Jr. was the best man for the job.

A reporter with the publication caught up with Tom Cruise at CinemaCon just before the release of Mission: Impossible – Fallout and asked him to elaborate on his connection to the Marvel Universe. Cruise admitted that there is nothing to elaborate on. He was never “close” to getting the part.

“I love Robert Downey Jr.,” he shared. “And I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role. And I think it’s perfect for him.”

The reporter also wondered if Cruise would like to join a superhero franchise, and the actor explained that he has a whole checklist of considerations before auditioning for a movie, and if it checks them all off, he’s willing to give it a shot.

“Look, I look at a movie and think, ya know, I don’t rule anything out,” he continued. “It’s what’s the story? What’s the character? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in? What can I learn? What can I contribute? That’s really how I look at things.”

Tom Cruise ‘Iron Man’ Rumors Continue to Resurfaced

While the interview only dropped on YouTube this week, it took place way back in 2018, and a lot has changed since then. Robert Downey Jr. reportedly retired from the Avengers franchise after End Game, which means the part of Iron Man is open.

Interestingly, last year, pictures were allegedly leaked from the set of the Doctor Strange sequel, and they showed Tom Cruise outfitted in the classic Iron Man costume, according to The Sun.

Apparently, no one could track down who released the images, and fans theorized the possible meaning for weeks. The studio didn’t give them much information on the matter either. The executives never released a statement on the actor’s status.

When the movie finally debuted in May 2022, Tom Cruise was nowhere to be seen. But the chaos proved that some rumors can never die, and Cruise may be a shoo-in should the character return to the Silver Screen.