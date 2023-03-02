Tom Cruise’s New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Is Reportedly Going Full ‘Top Gun’ Filming Aboard an Aircraft Carrier

New details have emerged about the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie. Tom Cruise has apparently blended in his blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

According to Variety, Cruise has been filming a flight seen for the 8th franchise installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, in a U.S. aircraft carrier. The publication writes that the Italian press confirmed Cruise took a helicopter to the vessel, which is floating in the Adriatic Sea.

Tom Cruise reportedly spent a night in Hotel Delle Nazioni, a 5-star establishment in Bari, the Apulia region’s capital city, on Feb. 25. He met the Mission Impossible crew on the aircraft carrier the following day.

The head of the Apulia Film Commission Antonio Parente believes he “probably” landed on the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush, but he’s “not sure.”

While the 60-year-old boarded the ship near the Italian coast, it was last seen “somewhere between Italy and Croatia.” Parente expects Cruise to wrap up the shoot and leave the country by the end of the week.

“We are proud that [the] Apulia [region] has been chosen as the operational base for this rather complex shoot,” Parente said.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Director Teases Tom Cruise Flight Stunt

Italian publication Ansa added that one of the scenes actually shows Cruise landing on the aircraft carrier, and director Christopher McQuarrie teased the undoubtedly epic shot with an Instagram picture from filming.

In the photo, we can see McQuarrie onboard a jet watching the scene unfold through a viewfinder. The aircraft carrier can be seen on the screen through an external camera, which was likely preparing to capture one of Tom Cruise’s stunts.

Cruise has been an avid pilot since he earned his pilot’s license in 1994. The four-time Oscar nominee owns several planes and famously flew his own fighter jet in Top Gun: Maverick. He also forced his Maverick castmates to learn how to man their own aircraft for filming.

There are rumors that Cruise will use his fighter pilot skills once again to film Dead Reckoning Part Two. But it will be at least a year before we’ll know if the rumor is true. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part is set to hit theaters later this year, and the second installment won’t release until sometime in 2024