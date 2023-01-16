Tom Cruise’s Secret to Success Revealed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer

When it comes to having a successful touch in the world of movies, Tom Cruise has one with Top Gun: Maverick. But it does take a lot of work to reach that level of success in his career. So, what is his secret to success? We’re getting a little insight about that from someone who knows Cruise quite well.

“There’s nobody like him,” Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer said to Fox News. “Nobody works harder, cares more, or is a better actor than Tom Cruise. We’re very fortunate that he came back to do another Top Gun in Maverick and made it the worldwide success that it’s become.” Bruckheimer was asked about doing another Top Gun movie and he said that Cruise was working on a couple of Mission: Impossible movies at this time.

The Wisdom Of Tom Cruise Helped Save Todd Field’s Movie At Miramax

If you are looking for an example of Cruise’s apparent Midas touch, then we have one for you. In this situation, it is Cruise’s wisdom that saves a movie from falling into the hands of Harvey Weinstein. Todd Field had a great desire to bring his movie In The Bedroom to life. But he seemingly didn’t want Weinstein’s Miramax to get its hands too deep into the film.

Miramax had acquired the rights to the movie. But Field had heard some bad things about Weinstein changing things in films. Field, a filmmaker, reached out to Tom Cruise for some advice. Field was concerned that there would be major edits made without his consent. Cruise told Field that he had to do exactly what he said and that would save the movie. Good thing he did. In The Bedroom went on to score big-time at the box office.

Meanwhile, did you know that Cruise was hesitant to do a sequel to Top Gun? He apparently did not want to mess with perfection. Well, his mind changed thanks to director Joseph Kosinski. He told Deadline that original director Tony Scott also wasn’t down with doing a sequel. But Kosinski took a shot and shared his idea with Tom Cruise. As it turns out, the actor and producer liked it a whole lot.

“I pitched the idea of this story being a reconciliation between him and Rooster set against this mission that would take Rooster into this very dangerous situation, that they’d end up together across enemy lines, having to resolve their differences and work together to get back home,” Kosinski said. The movie was a bang-up success at the box office, raking in millions of dollars.