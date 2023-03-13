Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Costar Reveals Surprising Secret About Him On Oscars Red Carpet

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman had great things to say about his co-star Tom Cruise’s dance moves.

Pullman is currently walking the red carpet of the 95th annual Academy Awards, and he’s ready to celebrate a big night for his blockbuster hit.

While he was chatting with his fellow Hollywood elites, he took a moment to talk to Deadline, and he shared a surprising secret about Cruise’s moves—he’s an expert in hip-hop.

He’s an incredible dancer. This is like, he can do any type of dance. But I watched him do a hip-hop dance, the same dance he learned for Tropic Thunder. I saw it in “IRL.” as they say, and it was captivating. It was amazing.

You can watch the specific dance below. Warning: Video contains explicit language.

Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Tonight’s Oscars Ceremony to Support ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Unfortunately, Tom Cruise was not on hand to hear Pullman’s kind words. Despite Top Gun: Maverick earning six Oscar nominations, he decided to skip the ceremony.

Cruise not only starred in the blockbuster, but he was also a producer, which means he has a few reasons to sit in the audience tonight. But according to Deadline, Cruise couldn’t make it to the event because he’s busy working on a new film.

There have been rumors that the star was going to surprise the crowd by making an announced introduction for the Best Actress category. People also believed he would hand out the award. But that hope has been dashed.

Cruise has been tracked overseas working on Mission: Impossible —Dead Reckoning Part Two recently. The movie already has a premiere date of June 28, 2024. So he and director Christopher McQuarrie have a lot of work ahead if they plan on meeting their goal.

If Maverick wins an Oscar, fellow producer Jerry Bruckheimer will accept the award and offer a speech.

The movie is in the running for Best Editing, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

While Tom Cruise didn’t surprise fans with a last-minute visit to the event, one other Top Gun: Maverick star did, Lady Gaga. The singer recorded the movie’s original song, Hold My Hand.

While the other artists up for the award confirmed that they would perform their singles during the ceremony, Gaga bowed out due to scheduling conflicts. However, she decided to attend the Academy Awards after all and is expected to take the stage during the show.