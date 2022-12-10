Actress Emily Blunt is recalling some very unconventional – but motivating – comments Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise gave her nearly a decade ago. The comments, which are now going viral, were a sort of tough love, the actress recalls, as she adjusted to the wardrobe while filming the 2014 sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow.

According to the Devil Wears Prada actress, the actors in The Edge Of Tomorrow had a certain necessary piece of wardrobe that we would have never seen her wear in Prada. It was a suit, Blunt recalls, that was overwhelmingly huge – and uncomfortably heavy.

“We had to wear these enormous suits,” Emily Blunt recalls.

“Which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them,” the actress continues, “but we wanted to do it in a tactile way.”

However, Blunt continues, the word “tactile” was used uniquely in this situation. For her, the word tactile brings to mind something that “sounds nice and cozy.”

However, Blunt says, these suits were anything but. There was “nothing cozy about these suits,” the actress says.

“It was like 85 pounds,” Emily Blunt recalls. “It was so heavy.” And, the actress relates, this is when Tom Cruise’s tough-love advice came into the picture.

Tom Cruise Didn’t Know What To Do In Response To Emily Blunt’s Reaction

The Quiet Place actress remembers that the “first time I put it on I started to cry.” And, Blunt says, Cruise had no idea how to respond to this. So, he went for the tough-love tactic.

Emily Blunt recalls Cruise just staring at her as she cried over the massive suit she was donning for the film. This sent her into even more of a panic, the actress recalls.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’” Blunt relates of the incident.

“And just started to cry,” she admits. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’”

Apparently, Cruise had a very specific and very to-the-point response to Blunt’s issues. Cruise’s advice sent the actress into even more feels, but this time, the tough love gave her confidence to go onto the set donning the heavy suit.

“He just stared at me for a long time,” Emily Blunt recalls.

“Not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?’” she quips. The comment caught the actress off guard … sending her into a full-on laugh attack. And this was exactly what she needed to calm her nerves that day on the movie set.