Tom Hanks Defends Nepotism in Hollywood Again After Facing Serious Backlash

Not willing to let the topic go, actor Tom Hanks is once again defending “nepo babies” despite the backlash he recently received.

As previously reported, Tom Hanks described Hollywood as being a “family business” during an interview with The Sun. “This is what we’ve been doing forever,” he explained. “It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year. The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not.”

On Reddit, users described Tom Hanks as being “out of touch” for his remarks. “All he had to do was say nothing,” one Reddit user explained. “It’s so easy. Yet, they all think we care so much about their skewed opinions.”

Another Reddit user went on to say that Tom Hanks is defending his kids when it comes to the “nepo baby,” argument. “Meh, I’m tired of this discourse already. Obviously, he’s gonna defend his kids.”

Continuing to discuss the topic, Tom Hanks talks about his comments while praising his children. “I think my kids are all like Renaissance artists, you know?” Hanks said to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. He noted his four children are all good at whatever they choose to be. “But the question here is, can you make it stick? You’ve got to have a passion, you’ve got to have a drive. And yeah, our household has existed in the company town that is Los Angeles.”

Although Tom Hanks isn’t considered a “nepo baby,” his children Colin, Elizabeth, Truman, and Chet have received that label.

Tom Hanks Says to Be Successful in Hollywood Includes a ‘Combination of Talent, Perseverance, Drive and No Small Amount of Luck’

As he continued to chat with Smith, Tom Hanks discussed what it takes to be successful in Hollywood. He noted that there needs a combination of talent, perseverance, drive, and no small of luck to succeed.

“Now, without a doubt, we had a director who said, ‘Well, why can’t your kid play you at an early age?’” Tom Hanks explained. He spoke on the topic by stating that it would make sense because his kids resemble him a lot. “But the final analysis is the person has to show up on the day and hit the marks and tell the truth. Only he can make that decision. It was totally up to him.”

Although he believes Hollywood is a family business, Tom Hanks declared he has no interest in working on a project with his entire family. “No, because I don’t want it to be work,” he answered. “I’d like to, you know, I’d like to take a camping trip across the country altogether. I don’t think any of us want to have to show up at a call time and, you know, and ask the question, ‘How many shots before lunch?’ Nobody wants to do that.”