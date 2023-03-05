Tom Sizemore Dead at 61: Co-stars, Friends, and Family Pay Tribute

Following a brain aneurysm, Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down star Tom Sizemore passed away on Friday at the age of 61. His passing is nearly two weeks after suffering a stroke and collapsing at his Los Angeles abode. Despite being admitted to the hospital, Sizemore was in a comatose state. His manager finally released a statement on February 27th that doctors had declared he no longer responded to treatment and given his family an ultimatum of end-of-life decisions due to there being “no further hope.”

Sizemore was an icon in the film industry, having worked with legendary actors such as Robert De Niro and appearing in both cult classics and Oscar-winning films. Unfortunately, at the start of a new millennium, his career began to falter due to personal battles with substance abuse issues and criminal convictions that overshadowed his achievements.

After the news of Sizemore’s passing, fans and celebs alike paid tribute to his life and legacy with heartfelt posts on social media. The dynamic directing duo, the Safdie Brothers, posted a snap of Sizemore and an intriguing movie-related tidbit. “In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for [Uncut] Gems,” they shared. “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP.”

Sizemore’s Shooter co-star Eddie McClintock tweeted, “RIP Tom Sizemore, a human being” with a screenshot of Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan.

RIP Tom Sizemore, a human being. 👊🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OTkyUdZPPx — Eddie McClintock 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@EddieMcClintock) March 1, 2023

More co-stars pay tribute to Tom Sizemore

Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates also paid tribute. He uploaded a photo of himself and Sizemore from Black Hawk Down. “So talented. So tormented,” Coates wrote. “Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy KC.”

Clerks star Brian O’ Halloran tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of Tom Sizemore. He was a great talent who could take a rather simple role and elevate it to an unforgettable character. So many to mention. His body of work will remain one of the best in the industry.”

Following the announcement of Sizemore’s hospitalization, Wendell Pierce from The Wire took to social media to express his love and support, penning: “One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him.”

Maeve Quinlan, the co-star of Sizemore in The Florentine, shared her thoughts on Twitter by stating “My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.