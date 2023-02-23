‘Top Gun’ Composer Tom Whitlock Dead at 68

On Friday, Feb. 17th, celebrated Top Gun composer Tom Whitlock passed away at the age of 68 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A native of Springfield, Missouri, Whitlock is most remembered for writing two iconic songs – “Take My Breath Away” and “Danger Zone”. The former earned him an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award in 1986 for Best Original Song. Both were featured prominently in the classic 80s film Top Gun.

After graduating high school, Whitlock ventured to California with his rock band in hopes of making it big. However, he found tremendous success as an assistant engineer, contributing music to the acclaimed soundtracks of Scarface and Beverly Hills Cop.

In collaboration with the renowned Italian composer Giorgio Moroder, Mr. Whitlock wrote a number of songs that contributed to making 1986’s Top Gun an immense success. Tony Scott’s big-budget production, produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer was tailor-made for mass appeal; showcasing naval aviators bravely flying onto victory, male camaraderie on the beach and in jet cockpits – all topped off with Tom Cruise as Pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell firmly solidifying him as one of Hollywood’s premier stars.

‘Top Gun’ Composer Tom Whitlock’s work led to additional scenes being filmed

Despite the mixed reviews, Top Gun was a massive success. It grossed more than $350 million worldwide and outperformed any other movie released in that year. The soundtrack of the movie sold more than a staggering 9 million copies and graced the top spot on the pop charts for five weeks. This was thanks to “Danger Zone” which peaked at #2 on Billboard Hot 100, and “Take My Breath Away.” Whitlock’s composition “Take My Breath Away” was so captivating that the filmmakers added an additional scene. Of course, the track runs under steamy footage featuring Tom Cruise and co-star Kelly McGillis.

Larry Lipscomb was a friend and former classmate of Whitlock’s. He described the composer as a “quiet man with a big heart. [He] leaves behind a large group of friends scattered across the country,” according to Springfield News-Leader, where both men grew up. “I’d like to sit down and have one more story with him,” Lipscomb said. He was praising Whitlock’s extraordinary gift for captivating storytelling while describing his LA escapades to family and friends.

The music aficionado was never one to shy away from the beat. He often filled in as a drummer for Ozark Mountain Daredevils throughout his adult years. John Dillon, a Daredevils member, expressed his sorrow upon hearing the news. “He was just a good musician and a really, really good guy,” he said.

Along with his Top Gun success, Whitlock achieved recognition for other projects such as “Hand in Hand,” the official theme song of the 1988 Summer Olympics in South Korea. He also composed “To Be Number One,” which represented the 1990 FIFA World Cup.