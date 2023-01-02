‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Completely Mind-Blown by Getting to Fly in Real Jets: VIDEO

When the cast of Top Gun: Maverick signed on with the now-massive hit movie, they had to agree to one mind-blowing condition. Instead of just playing a fighter pilot, they had to actually become one. And as expected, learning how to fly like a Top Gun pilot is an experience that none of them will ever forget.

Before production began, lead star, Tom Cruise, and the U.S. Navy’s Top Gun School created a rigorous training program that would teach the actors how to film their action scenes without the help of stunt doubles or special effects.

According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the classes lasted three months. And they even included survival training that real pilots rely on during crashes.

“The Navy says if you eject, you have to be able to survive in the water,” he explained in a video. “So we had to go through a challenging underwater program.”

Real actors turned real pilots. See what the new recruits in #TopGun: Maverick had to say about flying F18s. pic.twitter.com/LuqP5crMai — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) January 2, 2023

As Tom Cruise said in a new clip tweeted by Paramount +, “You can’t create this kind of experience unless you shoot it live.” And he was truly serious about doing justice to that experience. So he made sure the actors didn’t get any special star treatments.

Tom Cruise ‘Encouraged’ His Top Gun: Maverick Cast to Vomit During Training and Filming

But in the end, the cast had nothing but fond memories, and who can blame them? The training may have been grueling, but they got to live out the dream of millions.

“When I found out we had to be in Jet’s, I was excited,” Greg Tarzan Davis, who plays Coyote said in the clip.

“It still blows my mind that we’ve done this in the actual jets,” gushed Pheonix actress Monica Barbaro.

The actors had to go one step further than actual military pilots, too. They also had to learn how to run the camera, capture perfect cinematography, and basically direct themselves while manning the massive jets. All the while, they were acclimating their bodies to g-forces and topsy-turvy acrobatic movements.

Bob actor Lewis Pullman said the only way to describe the feeling is by comparing it to being “strapped onto a dragon.” And apparently riding a dragon can create a lot of motion sickness. Vomiting became so common among the cast that it was actually applauded. And Cruise was on hand to help people through the discomfort or hold their hair back.

“Tom just really encouraged everybody,” Barbaro shared in a separate interview. “I you are going to throw up, just learn how to do it and move past.”