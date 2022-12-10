‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Drops Hint About Another Potential Sequel

Less than six months after Top Gun: Maverick dominated the box office, director Joseph Kosinski hints about another potential sequel for the action-packed franchise.

Deadline reports that while at L.A. Live, both the Top Gun: Maverick Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer discussed the film’s production and Tom Cruise’s involvement. “I knew we’d be able to get Tom on the plane, but we weren’t sure about the rest of the cast,” Kosinski explained. “So, Tom devised this three-month course for all the actors, to start with a very simple airplane and work their way up to the Navy jet.”

Kosinski said that the Top Gun: Maverick cast were able to do all their scenes in the jets for real. “Which is just phenomenal because you can’t imagine how physically difficult it is to do what they’re doing. They’re flying with real Top Gun pilots. They’re doing the same maneuvers, even more intense maneuvers than they do in training.”

Bruckheimer also said that the training wasn’t just for aerial stunts. He noted that the cast needed to be trained in water survival as well. “They put them into a cage blindfolded, dump them in the water about six or eight feet down and turn them upside down. They had to figure out how to get out of that cage.”

Following the discussion about the training, Kosinski shared that when it comes to a sequel for Top Gun: Maverick, it will depend on finding a story needing to be told. “Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back? It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down.”

Miles Teller Revealed Last Summer That He Spoke To Tom Cruise About a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight this past summer, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller stated that he had conversations with Tom Cruise about a potential Top Gun 3.

“That would be great,” Teller said about the reprising his Top Gun: Maverick character. “But that’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Miles Teller also spoke about the relationship he now has with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star. “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride,” Teller explained. “And it’s still going.”

Teller had also spoken to the media outlet about Top Gun: Maverick’s access. “I’ve never really experienced something like this in my life,” he stated. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Top Gun: Maverick premiered during Memorial Day Weekend. The action-packed film scored $1.488 billion during its run at the box office.