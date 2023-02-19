‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Has Awesome Reaction to Steven Spielberg’s Claim That the Film Saved Hollywood

Steven Spielberg gave the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick props for saving Hollywood after the COVID pandemic led people away from theaters, and the film’s director, Joseph Kosinski, recently had an awesome reaction to the compliment.

“It absolutely blew my mind,” he told Variety during this weekend’s Directors Guild Awards. “That’s so kind of Steven to say.”

“All of us, every director here can look at Steven’s movies and find inspiration or some movie that touched them and made them want to be a director,” he continued.”… So to hear that from him, it makes me so proud and so happy for Tom because I know how hard he worked on this movie.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Tom Cruise attended the Oscars Luncheon in LA on Feb. 13 to celebrate Maverick’s six nominations, including Best Picture. While there, the iconic director greeted him and was overheard saying, “You saved Hollywood’s ass. And you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”

And Steven Spielberg had good reason to sing praises. Following social distancing protocols, theaters around the country were facing shutdowns and bankruptcies. In fact, more than 3,000 movie venues have closed since 2019, according to CNBC.

However, theaters saw a major influx of business when Top Gun: Maverick dropped last Memorial Day Weekend and broke a record for its premiere. The movie went on to break several more records during its theatrical run and ended up earning almost $1.5 billion at the global box office. So it’s likely that Maverick saved more theaters from the same fate.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Had Humble Words About His Work

Nonetheless, Kosinski humbly refused to make any sweeping claims about his part in helping the film industry. Instead, he said he and the rest of the team simply work hard to create quality movies, just like every other team.

“I could never say that [we saved Hollywood], no, no,” Kosinski noted. “If we put good stories on the big screen, the audience will come in that’s what I’m trying to do. I know that a lot of people are working hard on telling great stories that have to be seen in theaters. So that’s what we’re all working on.”

“This has been a wonderful surprise for all of us,” he added. “Nothing makes me happier than having people come up to me and say they saw it in the theater… They took their grandpa, they took their grandkids, they took their brother and they had a wonderful time. That is what makes me so happy. That’s why we made it.”