‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns Best Movie of 2022 Honor From Rotten Tomatoes

Top Gun: Maverick keeps racking up honors. It’s the highest-grossing film domestically of 2022 and has been nominated for 6 Oscars. Now the film has a new trophy to add to Tom Cruise’s shelf.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Rotten Tomatoes has awarded Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick the title of the best movie of 2022, Deadline reports. Critics were impressed with the movie. 464 of them gave it a 96% certified fresh rating and 99% on their audience meter. The Tom Cruise-led, Joseph Kosinski-directed film was kept for theatrical release during the pandemic and received an overwhelming A+ CinemaScore to boot.

Rotten Tomatoes ranked their most popular movies of 2022, with some blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick making the list. At 97%, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix are Certified Fresh favorites, while Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red scored a 95%. IFC Films’ Happening struck gold at 99%, as did A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Other notable titles on Rotten Tomato’s roster include Warner Bros’ The Batman (85%), NEON’s Fire of Love (98%), and Orion’s Till (98%).

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is credited with bringing people back to the theaters

Of course, after the pandemic drastically impacted movie theaters, Top Gun: Maverick brought people back to cinemas. Initially slated for July 12, 2019 release date yet postponed due to global shutdowns, streaming services attempted to acquire rights from Paramount and Tom Cruise – who had insisted that it be only released in theaters.

As a result of their bold decision when the action-packed blockbuster was finally unveiled on May 2022, it soared to $1.489 billion worldwide gross at box offices across the world. The upcoming 95th Academy Awards have recognized Top Gun: Maverick with nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Song, Visual Effects, and Sound. Noticeably absent was a nomination for Tom Cruise for acting, which is an award that’s alluded him for decades.

All of this success had left a lot of fans wondering when there will be a follow-up film to the hit sequel. Jay Ellis, who starred alongside Cruise as LT Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the film, doesn’t seem so sure. “I haven’t heard about it, so if you know something, tell me,” Ellis told People Magazine in October. “No, I don’t think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will.”

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again,” he continued. “So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.”